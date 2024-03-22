Here are six reasons to watch Lojja helmed by Priyanka Sarkar

Changing Behaviour

As the story evolves, one gets to see the tremendous mental trauma and stress that begins to take shape in Jaya’s character. Anyone who absorbs belittlement for days in the end starts going through a cycle of self-doubt, frustration, and harrowing thoughts. Their behaviour changes rapidly and is often noticed by those around them. Such turnaround of behaviour is normal and seeking professional help under such circumstances are also not unheard of. The narrative normalises professional help and spells out that one is not alone.

Another important point that comes forward is the victimisation of the individual. For those who outwardly cannot understand the rapid degenerative development, often tend to label the individual in a negative way.