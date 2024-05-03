Here are 7 upcoming OTT releases you must not miss out on

We are almost at the end of the 2023-24 Premier League season and things are going to get very interesting. Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool battle for the title while Chelsea, Newcastle United, Tottenham and Manchester United fight for a place in the Europa League. It is quite exciting for the football fans but if you are not one, then we have other upcoming releases for you that are sure to keep you busy throughout the weekend.
Documentary: Hollywood Con Queen
Con Queen, a mysterious figure, is impersonating powerful female executives in Hollywood and luring victims with the promise of life-changing career opportunities. Now, a journalist and a private investigator must set out to find the culprit behind the scam. May 8. On Apple TV+
Adventure: Manjummel Boys
A group of friends from an arts club in Kochi leave on a trip to Kodaikanal during the Onam vacation. When one of the friends tells them about Guna Caves, they decide to explore the restricted areas of the caves by themselves despite a warning from a local tourist guide. When one of them plunges into the cave, it is a test of unity and a fight for survival for this group of boys. Language: Malayalam. May 5. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Sports: Crystal Palace vs Manchester United
Manchester United travel to Selhurst Park to take on Crystal Palace in the Premier League. Manchester United lost out on a Champions League spot following a 1-1 draw with Burnley and now they will focus on qualifying for the Europa League. When the two sides met in September last year, it was Crystal Palace who won 0-1 and they will be hoping for a similar result this time too. May 7, 12.30 am. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Sci-Fi: Dark Matter
Based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Blake Crouch, the series follows the life of Jason Dessen who is a physicist, professor and family man. While walking home one night, he is abducted into an alternate version of his life. This turns into a nightmare when he tries to return to his reality amid the mind-bending landscape of lives he could have lived. He embarks on a journey to get back to his true family and save them from the most terrifying foe imaginable: himself. May 8. On Apple TV+
Mystery: Bodkin
Starring Will Forte, Siobhán Cullen and Robyn Cara, this trio of podcasters set out to investigate the mysterious disappearances from decades earlier in an Irish town. They attempt to uncover the truth about the people lost during the town’s annual Samhain celebration — a traditional Gaelic fall festival that celebrates the end of the harvest season and the longer, darker days to come. May 9. On Netflix.
Romance: Mother of the Bride
A doting mom flies off to a tropical island resort for her daughter’s wedding. Upon reaching, she discovers that the groom’s father is her ex she hasn’t seen in decades. The cast includes Brooke Shields, Miranda Cosgrove, Benjamin Bratt, Rachael Harris and Sean Teale, among others. May 9. On Netflix.
Comedy: Daredevil Musthafa
Ramanuja Iyengari and his gang plan to expel Musthafa from the college. After a series of entertaining events, everyone’s fate will be decided in a thrilling cricket match. The cast includes Shishir Baikady, Aditya Ashree, Supreeth Bharadwaj, Vijay Shobhraj Pavoor and MS Umesh, among others. Language: Kannada. May 3. On BookMyShow Stream.