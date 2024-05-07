Actor Onima Kashyap on 'Chacha Vidhayak Hai Humare'

Actor Onima Kashyap, who is known for various popular TV commercials, is currently seen winning hearts as Tanvi in the web show Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare. The actor who started her career as a model, later entered into the acting world. Her impeccable acting skills and charm weren't enough to keep her away from the acting industry.

She says, "I started my journey with the commercials world and the first advertisement I did was for Himalaya and post that there has been no looking back. And while pursuing the advertisement projects, I made sure that I keep auditioning for good acting projects; I feel that acting is a very different profession which gives us the power to experience various characters and feel a variety of emotions."

Further, talking about her journey, Onima says, "Well, the journey was full of ups and downs. From being a popular advertising face to getting the character of Tanvi in Chacha Vidhayak Hai Humare, it has been a roller-coaster ride. I believe with sheer dedication and hard work, I am happy that I got to live my dream. Apart from being a Coca-Cola girl, I am happy to be known and recognised as an actor too."

In terms of acting in web, she is known for Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare season 1, 2 and 3, TVF sports drama Sixer on Amazon Mini TV and in terms of films, she is known for Maniyarayile Ashokan.