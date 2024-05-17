Hamisha Daryani Ahuja, creator of the web show, 'Postcards', opens up about the project
After her successful outing with the directorial Namaste Wahala on Netflix, Hamisha Daryani Ahuja blurred the geographical boundaries between India and Nigeria. This cross-cultural rom-com drama, a collaboration between Bollywood and Nigerian film industries received some great reviews. The success of the same has laid down the path for Hamisha to also create a fun-filled series called Postcards.
Following the story of a few Nigerians travelling to India, this simple story feels larger than life as it explores themes of acceptance, feeling comfortable in one’s skin, and inclusivity. Along with the familiar face of Rajniesh Duggall, the series also stars Sola Sobowale, Tobi Bakre, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Rahama Sadau, and Nancy Isime. Our chat with the auteur reveals much about her process, the difference in the perception of love and acceptance in her two vibrant projects and more
Hamisha, who’s also the executive producer of the series, clears up on how Postcards addresses the concept of love differently than her previous venture, “Postcards depicts relationships that have already been cemented and together for some time. It talks about issues that come up in a relationship where love already exists. But more importantly, it also depicts how love can get tested, questioned, and even lost. It shows the realistic side of relationships and what humans have to go through when their love is tested.”
The drive that Hamisha seems to possess for her work is majorly derived from the observations of the cross-cultural nature of collaboration that exists between the talents of these humongous film industries. Postcards is no different. We asked her about the lesson that she may have learnt having worked on such projects. “I have learnt that irrespective of the industry, experience or even the budget, the major driving force behind films is the passion, commitment, and discipline to the art,” Hamisha highlights. In our candid tête-à-tête, she reveals more. Excerpts:
Can you let us in on any personal observation you've had, the experience of which has helped you develop ideas for the stories you are telling?
My personal observations come from people. Human connection is one of our world’s biggest tools to live a happy and fulfilled life. Humans act according to their circumstances, motivations, upbringing, mindset, and many other influences. Hence why I feel there is no black or white, bad or good, its usually grey. Sometimes in many a situations, there is no right or wrong answer. I feel having these conversations on camera help bring up discussions and hopefully allow audiences to see differing viewpoints with less judgement.
We know that one of your biggest inspirations is Mira Nair. What are some of your favourite films by her and how has her craft motivated you to build your work?
I loved Monsoon Wedding and recently watched Mississippi Masala, both very beautiful stories. I also learnt a lot from these. I think she is an amazing storyteller with huge impact. She is a woman of Indian descent who lived in Africa — how can I not be inspired?
Along with directing Postcards, you're also its executive producer. How challenging is it to manage both responsibilities, given that it's a collaboration between the talents of two industries?
Both responsibilities are totally different yet go hand in hand when making decisions. Sometimes it is easier to weigh it out and make the call keeping both factors in mind. Sometimes of course it is hard to be objective when I am so closely related to the creative angle. However, all in all, I see it as a benefit and helps move the journey on in a swifter manner. I truly had a wonderful team for the production stage and of course there were hiccups and challenges along the way, but I enjoyed the fact that both my team and I were always in solution mode. There was rarely a problem could not be solved. It is how efficient and creative we can be when trying to solve these problems. The collaboration was very positive, and I feel both industries took some learnings from each other.
For those who are yet to discover Nollywood (Nigerian film industry), what is your suggested watchlist of films that Indians cannot miss out on?
Namaste Wahala, Postcards, Bling Lagosians, Shanty Town, Isoken, The Wedding Party and Flawsome.
What's next in the pipeline for you?
Lots! I feel like I am just getting started, I have a few productions in the works, of varied different genres. However, the main themes I am continuing to explore are: borderless content, cross-culture, and human connection. These will show themselves in the avatar of reality shows, chick flicks, action, and music.
Postcards is streaming on Netflix.