Surprise casting! ‘October’ star Banita Sandhu joins ‘Bridgerton Season 3’ as Miss Malhotra

Actress Banita Sandhu, who made her Bollywood debut with Shoojit Sircar’s October, pleasantly surprised all her fans when they spotted her in the star cast of Netflix’s popular series Bridgerton Season 3. This show premiered on Thursday, May 16. Banita made her debut in the series as Miss Malhotra.

Playing the role of Miss Malhotra, she was among one of the prominent faces on the show as she played a young lady making her debut in the society. She is expected to bring a new and unique dynamic among eligible bachelors. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the 16th, Banita shared a glimpse of her look, captioning the post, “had a Ton of fun (Honeybee emoji) So grateful to have had the opportunity to immerse myself in the Bridgerton universe, being able to dress up and join the world of @juliaquinnauthor’s incredible characters. Thank you @netflix and @shondaland for a wonderful experience that I will forever cherish. Wish I could keep the costumes though (crying and ribbon emoji).