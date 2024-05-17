These 7 upcoming OTT releases are not to be missed out on!

For all the Premier League fans, the final match week is here as the curtains come down for the 2023-24 season. The champions haven’t been crowned yet. It could be Manchester City or it could be Arsenal as well. It’s an exciting Sunday for sure. For the ones, who do not follow football or Premier League, we have a list of six other OTT releases that are sure to interest you.
Reality TV: Buying London
Property mogul Daniel Daggers and his ambitious team of agents at DDRE Global set out to conquer the super prime high-end real estate market of London. From the prestigious streets of Mayfair to the exclusive enclaves of Holland Park, follow the group as they navigate the intricacies of their personal lives as well as striving to make their mark in the glamorous world of luxury real estate. May 22. On Netflix.
Sports: Brighton vs Manchester United
The culmination of the 2023-24 Premier League season is upon us. Manchester United travel to The American Express Community Stadium to take on Brighton on the last day of the season. With the Europa League also out of reach, it seems the UEFA Europa Conference League is where United will be playing next season. As for Brighton, they will hope to finish in the top half of the table. May 19, 8.30 pm. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Action: Toughest Forces on Earth
Three former special operations soldiers train along with some of the world’s most elite military units. Their mission is to provide an inside look into the tactics and weaponry of the most elite and secretive units on the planet. The cast includes Ryan Bates, Cameron Fath and Dean Stott. May 22. On Netflix.
Comedy: Trying (Season 4)
In this upcoming season, we discover that Nikki (Esther Smith) and Jason (Rafe Spall) are experienced adopters having built a lovely little nuclear family along with an extraordinary support network. But when their teenage daughter, Princess (Scarlett Rayner), starts to yearn for a connection with her birth mother, Nikki and Jason find themselves confronted with the ultimate test of their parenting skills. May 22. On Apple TV+
Thriller: Mr Natwarlal
A con artist in 1950s India uses clever schemes to steal from the rich, earning the nickname ‘Mr Natwarlal’. Even though he is impossible to catch, his risky lifestyle endangers his freedom. The cast includes Tanush Shivanna, Sonal Monteiro, Rajesh Natranga and Yash Shetty, among others. Language: Kannada. May 17. On BookMyShow Stream.
Drama: The Kardashians (Season 5)
Explore the lives of Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie through this series that provides an all-access pass into their daily lives. The upcoming season will focus on Kim Kardashian balancing law school, motherhood, her business empire and her new venture into acting. May 23. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Biography: The Big Cigar
This is the incredible true story of Hollywood revolution meeting social revolution. Black Panther founder Huey P Newton escapes from the FBI to Cuba with the assistance of producer Bert Schneider in an elaborate plan, which involves a fake movie production. The cast includes Andre Holland, Tiffany Boone, Alessandro Nivola, Marc Menchaca and PJ Byrne, among others. May 17. On Apple TV+