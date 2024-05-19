Sahara Group hits out at makers of ‘Scam 2010’; releases official statement

In an official statement, Sahara called the series an ‘abusive act’ designed for ‘cheap and wide publicity.’ They said, “An abusive and grossly condemnable act has been demonstrated by the makers of 'Scam' to achieve cheap and wide publicity, by announcing to unveil, Scam 2010. Sahara India Pariwar condemns such acts of all the individuals and parties involved and shall resist their offending behaviour. In this regard, the aggrieved members are seeking advice to take suitable legal action against the producer, director and all those who are involved in making the illegal portrayal.”