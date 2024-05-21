Actress Abha Ranta on her role in 'Heeramandi'

Heeramandi has been the talk of the town and actress Abha Ranta had an important and impressive part to play. Her presence in the opening scene of her first web show gained her immense popularity and love. The actress in a conversation with us talked about being a part of the opening scene of Heeramandi.

The opening scene of any production sets the tone for the entire story, making it a pivotal moment for the actors involved. Sharing her experience, Abha says, "To be a part of the opening scene in Heeramandi was a memorable thing for me. It was not just another scene; it was a chance to make a lasting impression on the audience and establish the foundation for my character."

"The opening scene often carries a weight of anticipation and excitement, signalling the beginning of a captivating journey for both the viewers and the actors. Being able to contribute to this crucial moment in Heeramandi was a truly unforgettable and cherished experience for me," she added.