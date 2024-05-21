Actress Abha Ranta on her role in 'Heeramandi'

Heeramandi has been the talk of the town and actress Abha Ranta had an important and impressive part to play. Her presence in the opening scene of her first web show gained her immense popularity and love. The actress in a conversation with us talked about being a part of the opening scene of Heeramandi.
The opening scene of any production sets the tone for the entire story, making it a pivotal moment for the actors involved. Sharing her experience, Abha says, "To be a part of the opening scene in Heeramandi was a memorable thing for me. It was not just another scene; it was a chance to make a lasting impression on the audience and establish the foundation for my character."
"The opening scene often carries a weight of anticipation and excitement, signalling the beginning of a captivating journey for both the viewers and the actors. Being able to contribute to this crucial moment in Heeramandi was a truly unforgettable and cherished experience for me," she added.
Talking about all the praise that she has been coming her way, Abha said, "I am truly grateful for all the love, admiration and support that I have been receiving right now. While playing the younger version of Mallikajaan, I was hoping to receive a lot more love, but I have been receiving a lot more than I had expected."
Abha says, "Manisha ma’am is truly a great actor and it was a big opportunity for me to play a younger version of her character in Heeramandi. Manisha ma’am was once a heartthrob, and she has left an indelible mark on everyone with her magnificent performance. So, I had a responsibility on my shoulders to give up to the mark performance."
Heeramandi is streaming on Netflix.