Swastika Dutta on her role in Bengali web show, 'Basanta Ese Geche'

A

If I hadn't gotten this role, or played, I would really be missing out on something. I would have really regretted if I wasn't chosen for this role, and would have probably been jealous of the actress who would have played it. I later came to know that I was the only choice for Chandrima, and I am really thankful for that. And I think whichever character gives us scope to act properly, we are always hungry for those.

Chandrima is a housewife but I have never, ever played such a character. And I felt whatever goes on her mind, it is normal to find many women in your locality who feels the same way. So, we are highlighting those points through this character.