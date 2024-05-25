Swastika Dutta on her role in Bengali web show, 'Basanta Ese Geche'
Bawshonto or spring is back again in Bengal with director Abhimanyu Mukherjee's web show, Basanta Ese Geche. Starring Arpan Ghoshal, Swastika Dutta and Sakshi Saha, the series is set in spring and is about three people trapped in love. This is Swastika's first collaboration with Addatimes and she is super hyped about her role, Chandrima.
You seem to be very excited about Chandrima. Why's that?
If I hadn't gotten this role, or played, I would really be missing out on something. I would have really regretted if I wasn't chosen for this role, and would have probably been jealous of the actress who would have played it. I later came to know that I was the only choice for Chandrima, and I am really thankful for that. And I think whichever character gives us scope to act properly, we are always hungry for those.
Chandrima is a housewife but I have never, ever played such a character. And I felt whatever goes on her mind, it is normal to find many women in your locality who feels the same way. So, we are highlighting those points through this character.
Did you have any reference point for the character?
Nothing apart from the script. But our director gave me full independence to own the character and do it the way I want to go about it. And I think when you get this type of independence it is so comfortable to work.
Do you relate with Chandrima at any point?
Not really, but the series largely talks about love and mental health. I consider mental health to be a very serious issue, and I am sure people will be able to relate to this web show a lot.
Arpan, your co-actor, has a theatre background. Did you face any difficulty?
Since I haven't acted on stage, I don't really understand what differences people keep talking about. But as an actor or person, Arpan thinks about his characters very deeply, goes back into thinking what the back story of the character might be, and tries to sketches the character in his way. This might be an impact or practice from the theatres, but I think we all do the same somewhat.
How do you approach a character?
I think every character demands a different treatment. Whichever television soaps, web shows or films I did, each character was different from the other. And as the script demands, I keep transforming myself.
Upcoming projects.
My web show Gobhir Joler Maach Season 2 is coming, but there are more in the pipeline, which I can reveal later.