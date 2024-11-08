Makers release trailer for 'Talmar Romeo Juliet', premiering November 15

The official trailer for Talmar Romeo Juliet has been released. It is an intense reimagining of Shakespeare's iconic love story, set to premiere on November 15. Set in the fictional town of Talma, Talmar Romeo Juliet follows the lives of two young lovers from feuding families. Rana, a rebellious football star portrayed by Debdutta Raha, and Jahanara, the lively girl-next-door played by Hiya Roy, find themselves caught in a dangerous romance. Their bond, however, leads them into a world of betrayal, power struggles, and heartbreaking consequences.

The show’s creator and creative director, Anirban Bhattacharya, expressed his enthusiasm, saying, “Talmar Romeo Juliet is not just a retelling; it’s a powerful blend of drama, passion, and the retro charm of a bygone era. We aimed to showcase the story with Bengal’s cultural essence and complexities.”