These seven upcoming OTT releases are not to be missed out on!

If you are wondering which show to watch this weekend, our list of these 7 upcoming OTT releases will come in handy.
Dramedy: Vijay 69
A foul-mouthed, adventurous former swimming coach decides to reach for record-breaking glory, when he attempts a triathlon at the age of 69. The film captures the spirit of ‘better late than never’ and defies societal expectations. Anupam Kher, Chunky Panday, Mihir Ahuja and Guddi Maruti are some of the names from the cast. Language: Hindi. November 8. On Netflix.
Drama: Bad Sisters (Season 2)
The second season of the series returns, following the lives of the Garvey sisters played by Sharon Horgan (Eva), Anne-Marie Duff (Grace), Eva Birthistle (Ursula), Sarah Greene (Bibi) and Eve Hewson (Becka). Two years after the ‘accidental death’ of Grace’s abusive husband, the sisters may have moved on, but when past truths resurface, the ladies are thrust back into the spotlight, forced to work out on who they can trust. November 13. On Apple TV+
Romance: It Ends With Us
Based on the 2006 novel by Colleen Hoover, the film follows a florist’s seemingly perfect relationship which unravels when an old flame re-enters her life. Now, she is forced to make a difficult choice about her future. November 9. On Netflix.
Superhero: Deadpool & Wolverine
One of the most anticipated movies of the year makes its OTT release. Deadpool’s peaceful life comes crashing down when the Time Variance Authority hires him to help safeguard the multiverse. He soon unites with his would-be pal, Wolverine, to complete the mission and save his world from an existential threat. November 12. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Sports: Chelsea vs Arsenal
Fifth-placed Arsenal travel to Stamford Bridge to take on fourth-placed Chelsea in the Premier League. Historically known as the North West London derby, Arsenal have won more games in the rivalry’s history. Arsenal’s 5-0 victory against Chelsea in April 2024 was their biggest win in a Premier League match against their rivals. November 10, 10 pm. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Crime: The Buckingham Murders
A teen boy’s murder rattles a quiet English town. Detective Jasmeet Bhamra, who recently lost her child, is assigned the case of the murdered 10-year-old child in Buckinghamshire. Will she uncover the truth behind the killing? The cast includes Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ash Tandon, Ranveer Singh Brar and Keith Allen, among others. November 8. On Netflix.
Adventure: Ajayante Randam Moshanam
Set in Northern Kerala in 1900, 1950 and 1990, three generations of heroes Maniyan, Kunjikelu and Ajayan, try to protect the most important treasure of the land — the Chiyothivilakku, a sacred light which was made from a melted mixture of an asteroid. The cast includes Tovino Thomas (in a triple role), Krithi Shetty, Surabhi Lakshmi, Aishwarya Rajesh and Basil Joseph, among others. Language: Malayalam. November 8. On Disney+ Hotstar.