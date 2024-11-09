Curl up and tune in: Top shows to watch this winter

With the arrival of chilly nights, it's time to embrace all things cosy. In the wise words of Gilmore Girls’ Taylor Doose (Michael Winters), “Breathe in, folks. Smells like fall!” That means shows like Gilmore Girls, Good Witch, and Virgin River should be in your streaming queue. Whether you're after heartwarming friendships, small-town charm, or just a little bit of mystery, these seven comfort shows are the perfect companions for your winter nights. So, grab your blanket, make yourself a warm drink, and get ready to dive into one of these cosy shows. Each one offers its own kind of warmth, making winter nights a little bit sweeter. Happy watching!