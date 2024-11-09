Curl up and tune in: Top shows to watch this winter

With the arrival of chilly nights, it's time to embrace all things cosy. In the wise words of Gilmore Girls’ Taylor Doose (Michael Winters), “Breathe in, folks. Smells like fall!” That means shows like Gilmore Girls, Good Witch, and Virgin River should be in your streaming queue. Whether you're after heartwarming friendships, small-town charm, or just a little bit of mystery, these seven comfort shows are the perfect companions for your winter nights. So, grab your blanket, make yourself a warm drink, and get ready to dive into one of these cosy shows. Each one offers its own kind of warmth, making winter nights a little bit sweeter. Happy watching!
Nothing says comfort like Gilmore Girls. Set in the whimsical town of Stars Hollow, this mother-daughter duo—Lorelei and Rory Gilmore—steals hearts with their witty banter, small-town shenanigans and an endless supply of coffee. The show’s autumnal vibe, quirky characters and endless pop culture references make it ideal for binge-watching during the colder months. Plus, if you can’t get enough, there’s always Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life to follow up.
The fictional town of Virgin River offers all the rugged beauty and warmth of a small community. This romantic drama centres on Mel Monroe, a nurse practitioner looking for a fresh start. Her journey of healing and finding love in the close-knit Virgin River is as heartwarming as it is scenic. Packed with cliffhangers, endearing characters and stunning landscapes, Virgin River has the perfect balance of drama and comfort.
For those who love magic wrapped in warmth, Good Witch is a delightful escape. The show follows Cassie Nightingale, a kind-hearted enchantress, who weaves her gentle spells and wise advice into the lives of those in the small town of Middleton. With feel-good storylines and themes of family and friendship, Good Witch adds a sprinkle of magic to every episode, making it a soothing choice for cosy nights in.
If your version of comfort includes a touch of the supernatural, The Haunting of Hill House will keep you company through dark, stormy nights. This psychological horror series blends eerie storytelling with deeply emotional character arcs, focusing on a family haunted by past trauma. The show may be chilling, but the layered exploration of family bonds and healing makes it surprisingly comforting.
Normal People is a beautifully crafted love story that follows the complicated relationship between Marianne and Connell as they navigate life, love and loss. Based on Sally Rooney’s novel, the series captures the emotional highs and lows of young adulthood with sensitivity and realism. It’s a quieter, introspective choice, ideal for those who appreciate raw, tender storytelling.
This quirky murder-mystery comedy follows three unlikely friends—played by Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez—who bond over their shared love of true crime podcasts and end up investigating a murder in their apartment building. Lighthearted and suspenseful, Only Murders in the Building combines mystery with humour, making it a fun and cosy pick that’s hard to resist.
For a quick dose of humour, Derry Girls is perfect. Set in 1990s Northern Ireland, this comedy series follows a group of friends navigating their teenage years in a town rife with political tension. Despite its setting, Derry Girls shines with laugh-out-loud moments, relatable teenage drama, and a wonderful cast. Its episodes are short, making it an ideal choice for an easy-going, feel-good watch.