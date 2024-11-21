India’s favourite OTT couple returns this December with season 3 of ‘Mismatched’

Rishi and Dimple are back to remind us why we fell in love with them in the first place. Their journey from young love to adulting woes is as adorable as ever.

Fans of the beloved series franchise were delighted today to see their favorite on-screen couple, Prajakta Koli (Dimple) and Rohit Saraf (Rishi), walking hand in hand and recalling their sweet beginnings, only to be hilariously interrupted on their way to a date. But here’s the twist – they hand over a cup of their signature cold coffee revealing that Season 3 of Mismatched will stream on Netflix from December 13!

Produced by RSVP Movies and based on Sandhya Menon's book When Dimple Met Rishi, the young-adult series returns with deeper connections, new mates, and more heartbreaks. Mismatched Season 3 is set to take you on a whirlwind journey.

Life at Aravali Institute, Jaipur, may be behind them, but the gang is back together, this time in tech-central Hyderabad. They find themselves wading through adulting for the very first time, needing to put in the work for their relationships, and diving headfirst into the world of apps. From juggling love and ambition to carving out their identities, the journey has never felt more real – or more relatable.

With Prajakta Koli, Rohit Saraf, Rannvijay Singha, Taaruk Raina, Vidya Malavade, Ahsaas Channa, Abhinav Sharma, and Muskkaan Jaferi returning, plus fabulous new faces Lauren Robinson, Garima Yajnik, and Akshat Singh, the drama has been turned up to eleven. Will old flames reignite? Will the gang learn to balance love and ambition?

Settle in for a new season of feels as Mismatched navigates adulting, staying in love, taking new leaps, and everything in between – streaming on December 13 only on Netflix, perfectly in time for your holiday-season watchlist.