Do not miss out on these seven upcoming OTT releases!

We have you covered on what to binge-watch this weekend!
Thriller: Black Doves
Helen (Keira Knightley) embarks on a passionate affair with a man who has no idea what her secret identity is. Caught in the crosshairs when her lover falls victim to the dangerous London underworld, her employers send an old friend to protect her. December 5. On Netflix.
Sports: Liverpool vs Manchester City
It’s a clash between two heavyweights this weekend in the Premier League, when Manchester City travel to Anfield to take on Liverpool. They will be hoping to add more misery into Manchester City’s season, who are currently on their worst form since their manager Pep Guardiola took over. December 1, 9.30 pm. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Romance: We Live in Time
An up-and-coming chef and a recent divorcée find their lives forever changed when a chance encounter brings them together. As they embark on a path challenged by the limits of time, they learn to cherish each moment of their unconventional love story. November 29. On BookMyShow Stream.
Action: Sikandar Ka Muqaddar
Following an unsolved diamond heist, a hard-nosed cop’s pursuit of his key suspect turns into an obsession. That is until they finally face each other and the truth. The cast includes Avinash Tiwary, Jimmy Shergill and Tamannaah Bhatia, among others. Language: Hindi. November 29. On Netflix.
Comedy: That Christmas
The story revolves around the people of the small UK town of Wellington-on-Sea, who are going to have an unforgettable Christmas. The worst snowstorm in history alters everyone’s plans — including Santa’s. December 4. On Netflix.
Comedy: Divorce Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega
The series centres around two rival reporters, Nikki and Aashu, who are fiercely competing for the coveted position of prime-time news anchor. To outdo each other, they team up for a daring sting operation on a marriage registrar but end up getting accidentally married in the process. Now, the two must juggle their professional rivalry and the complications of hiding their unexpected marriage from their families, fiancés and colleagues. Language: Hindi. November 29. On Zee5.
Drama: Parachute
Shakthi and Iyal are mischievous siblings filled with curiosity. After Shakthi scores low grades in his exams, his father punishes him. The siblings grab their father’s motorcycle and flee from home but get lost during their journey. The parents head out to search for their children but will they be able to find them? Language: Tamil. November 29. On Disney+ Hotstar.