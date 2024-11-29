'Squid Game' returns this December with season 2: Here are five similar thrillers to watch while you wait!

After becoming the most-watched show following its release in 2021, Squid Game prepares to launch its second season on December 26, 2024, and fans are buzzing with excitement. Teasers shared on YouTube hint at even more intense and dangerous challenges, with Gi-hun—better known as Player 456—returning to the deadly games, this time with a renewed sense of purpose. Alongside Gi-hun, The Salesman makes a return, breaking the fourth wall and inviting the audience to participate in the game. For those who can’t wait for the new season, we have five similar survival thrillers that are a must-watch!
Alice in Borderland is a gripping, fast-paced thriller that blends psychological tension with action-packed sequences. It centers on Arisu, a video game enthusiast who, along with his two friends, is suddenly transported to an empty, alternate version of Tokyo. In this strange world, they are forced to participate in deadly survival games, each corresponding to playing cards, with the difficulty level increasing as they progress. As Arisu and other players navigate these lethal challenges, they must solve the mystery of who or what is controlling the games while fighting for their lives and searching for a way to escape back to the real world.
Escape Room delivers a heart-pounding experience, which expertly combines elements of horror and psychological suspense. The film shares the story of six strangers—Zoey, Jason, Ben, Mike, Amanda, and Danny— who are drawn into what seems like an exciting escape room challenge for a $10,000 reward. However, once they step inside, their initial excitement quickly morphs into terror as they realize the puzzles aren’t just challenging—they’re life-threatening. Each room they encounter is a reflection of their pasts, testing their will to survive. As they progress, the true purpose of the game becomes chillingly clear, forcing them to confront their darkest fears and desperate instincts.
3% offers a captivating take on class division and social inequality, wrapped in a high-stakes survival competition. It is set in a dystopian future where society is divided into two starkly different regions: the impoverished Inland and the prosperous Offshore. Every year, 20-year-olds from the Inland are given a chance to undergo The Process, a series of intense physical, mental, and moral tests. Only 3% of participants succeed and earn a place in the Offshore, where they can live in luxury. The show follows several candidates as they navigate The Process, uncovering the darker aspects of this seemingly utopian system.
The Most Dangerous Game, featuring Liam Hemsworth is a thrilling suspense that follows Dodge Tynes, a bankrupt real estate developer, who is diagnosed with a terminal illness. Desperate to secure his pregnant wife's future, he walks into a deal with mysterious Miles Sellars, who offers him a chance to make millions. The catch? He must survive 24 hours as the prey in a deadly game, hunted by five killers. Each hour he survives increases his payout, but the rules are strict—he can’t pause the game, leave the city or reveal the game to anyone. As the hunt intensifies, Dodge must outwit the hunters to secure his family’s future.
13 Beloved/13: Game of Death presents a chilling exploration of desperation and morality, blending dark humor with psychological horror. The story follows Phuchit Puengnathong, a struggling salesman on the brink of financial collapse and personal despair. He receives a mysterious call that lures him into a deadly game, where he must undertake 13 increasingly humiliating and dangerous tasks for cash rewards. As he navigates through the challenges, he is haunted by traumatic memories of his abusive father, raising the stakes and challenging his moral compass. Simultaneously, his friend Tong and a detective work to unravel the sinister nature of the game. The tension builds to a gripping climax that forces Phuchit to confront his past and make a life-altering decision, leaving viewers questioning the lengths one will go to for survival and the impact of their choices.
