These seven OTT releases this weekend are not to be missed out on!

If you are wondering what to watch this weekend, we have you covered!
Sports: Aston Villa vs Manchester United
Following their humiliating 0-3 defeat to Tottenham at Old Trafford, Manchester United now travel to Villa Park to take on Aston Villa in the Premier League. Unai Emery’s side were held to a 2-2 draw against Ipswich Town and they will be looking to capitalise on Manchester United’s bad form, who would also be without their captain Bruno Fernandes, following his red card against Tottenham. October 6, 6.30 pm. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Drama: The Signature
The film revolves around an old man whose life takes a sad turn after his wife is hospitalised with a severe illness. As her condition worsens, the man faces various financial and emotional challenges in his efforts to save her. But he finds support from an old college friend who helps him navigate his difficulties. Language: Hindi. October 4. On Zee5.
Crime: Manvat Murders
Seven brutal murders took place between 1972 and 1974, which terrorised a small village in Marathwada. Special crime branch officer Ramakant Kulkarni tries to solve the mystery behind unexplained murders. Will he be able to find the killer before it’s too late? Language: Marathi. October 4. On SonyLIV.
Drama: The Tribe
The series explores the journeys of five glamorous and affluent content creators: Alanna Panday, Alaviaa Jaaferi, Srushti Porey, Aryaana Gandhi and Alfia Jafry along with digital evangelist and investor Hardik Zaveri. They leave their families and comfort zones behind to move to Los Angeles in pursuit of their social media careers. Language: Hindi. October 4. On Amazon Prime Video.
Mystery: It’s What’s Inside
A group of college friends meet up for a pre-wedding reunion. But the meeting descends into a psychological nightmare, when a surprise guest arrives with a mysterious suitcase. The movie stars Brittany O’Grady, James Morosini, Gavin Leatherwood and Nina Bloomgarden, among others. October 4. On Netflix.
Documentary: The Menendez Brothers
In 1996, Lyle and Erik Menendez were convicted of the murders of their parents. It became one of the most famous criminal cases of the late 20th century. Now, for the first time in almost 30 years, both brothers revisit the trial that shocked the nation, in their own words. The documentary also features interviews with their cousin Diane Vander Molen and prosecutor Pamela Bozanich. October 7. On Netflix.
Thriller: CTRL
Nella Awasthi (Ananya Panday) and Joe Mascarenhas (Vihaan Samat) are the perfect influencer couple. But when Joe cheats on Nella, she turns to an AI app to erase him from her life — but that is until it takes control. The movie promises to make you rethink your dependency on technology. Language: Hindi. October 4. On Netflix.