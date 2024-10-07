Neha Dhupia returns to MTV Roadies as mentor alongside Rannvijay Singha for upcoming season

In an exciting development for reality TV fans, Neha Dhupia is making her comeback as a mentor on MTV Roadies, India's iconic reality show. After an overwhelming outcry from fans, Neha will rejoin the upcoming season, partnering with Rannvijay Singha, the original face of Roadies, marking their dynamic reunion.
Neha Dhupia’s return comes following a wave of fan-driven campaigns, and the show's creators couldn't ignore the demand. Known for her fearless attitude, sharp decision-making, and no-nonsense personality, Neha became a beloved figure on the show over her previous seasons. Her ability to challenge contestants and provide hard-hitting mentorship made her an integral part of Roadies’ journey.
Neha, thrilled by the fan support, expressed her enthusiasm for rejoining the Roadies family, saying, “The passion and energy that we experience on this show are unmatched. I’m excited to see what this season holds.”
Rannvijay Singha, the original mentor and host of Roadies, recently confirmed his return as well, setting the stage for what promises to be an electrifying season. Together, Neha and Rannvijay are expected to reignite their iconic chemistry, bringing fierce competition, high-stakes challenges, and bold decisions to the screen.
With Neha Dhupia and Rannvijay Singha back in action, the upcoming season of MTV Roadies promises to be a rollercoaster ride packed with drama, mentorship, and unforgettable moments. Fans can expect nothing less than an epic battle of wits and strength.