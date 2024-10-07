Neha Dhupia returns to MTV Roadies as mentor alongside Rannvijay Singha for upcoming season

Neha, thrilled by the fan support, expressed her enthusiasm for rejoining the Roadies family, saying, “The passion and energy that we experience on this show are unmatched. I’m excited to see what this season holds.”

Rannvijay Singha, the original mentor and host of Roadies, recently confirmed his return as well, setting the stage for what promises to be an electrifying season. Together, Neha and Rannvijay are expected to reignite their iconic chemistry, bringing fierce competition, high-stakes challenges, and bold decisions to the screen.

With Neha Dhupia and Rannvijay Singha back in action, the upcoming season of MTV Roadies promises to be a rollercoaster ride packed with drama, mentorship, and unforgettable moments. Fans can expect nothing less than an epic battle of wits and strength.