These seven upcoming OTT releases are perfect for this Halloween season!

Even though our list also includes the Premier League match between Arsenal and Liverpool, the other 6 upcoming OTT releases are sure to keep you entertained!
Sports: Arsenal vs Liverpool
It is yet another clash of two big teams this weekend in the Premier League as Liverpool travels to the Emirates Stadium to take on Arsenal. Both teams had a good start to the season and will be hoping to continue their fine form. The two sides last met in February this year and it was Arsenal that took three points that day. October 27, 10 pm. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Horror: Speak No Evil
A remake of the 2022 Danish-Dutch film of the same name, this American psychological horror thriller film is written and directed by James Watkins. It follows an American family who are invited to stay at a remote farmhouse of a British couple for the weekend. The hosts soon begin to test the limits of their guests as the situation escalates. October 25. On BookMyShow Stream.
Thriller: Before
This 10-episode character-driven psychological thriller revolves around Eli, a child psychiatrist. After losing his wife recently, he encounters a troubled young boy who seems to have a haunting connection to Eli’s past. The cast includes Billy Crystal, Jacobi Jupe, Judith Light and Rosie Perez, among others. October 25. On Apple TV+
Thriller: Strange Darling
Directed by JT Mollner, the film is set in rural Oregon and focuses on a man and woman who engage in a one-night stand that turns into a cat-and-mouse game of murder. The movie is divided into six narrative chapters and is presented as a dramatisation of a serial killer’s years-long murder spree in the Western United States. October 25. On BookMyShow Stream.
Suspense: Do Patti
A puzzling investigation leads a no-nonsense cop into a dark path that involves a vicious rivalry between twin sisters and the volatile man they both love. The cast includes Kajol, Kriti Sanon, Shaheer Sheikh, Tanvi Azmi and Prachi Shah, among others. Language: Hindi. October 25. On Netflix.
Fiction: Time Cut
High school senior student and amateur inventor, Lucy Field, accidentally finds a time machine and travels back to 2003, the year her sister was murdered by an unknown killer. Will she be able to change the past without destroying the future? The cast includes Madison Bailey, Antonia Gentry, Michael Shanks and Griffin Gluck, among others. October 30. On Netflix.
Crime: Don’t Move
Directed by Adam Schindler and Brian Netto, the film stars Kelsey Asbille, Finn Wittrock and Daniel Francis in the lead roles. The movie revolves around a seasoned killer who injects a grieving woman with a paralytic agent. She must run, fight and hide before her body completely shuts down. October 25. On Netflix.