Hit OTT show ‘Panchayat’ begins production for season 4

Production for the highly anticipated fourth season of the popular streaming series, Panchayat, has officially commenced. The show's makers took to Instagram to share exciting behind-the-scenes photos, confirming the return of the talented cast, including Jitendra Kumar, Chandan Roy, and Faisal Malik. "Aye Butkun, 4 cup chai bol diya jaaye. (Hey boy! Get 4 cups of tea)," they wrote in the caption, announcing the return of the acclaimed series.

Set in the picturesque Indian countryside, Panchayat has captured the hearts of audiences worldwide with its heartwarming storytelling, relatable characters, and witty humor. The show follows the journey of Abhishek, played by Jitendra Kumar. He is a young man who is appointed as the Secretary of Gram Panchayat in the quaint village of Phulera.