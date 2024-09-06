Paoli Dam steps into the role of Kaberi in her upcoming web series

Paoli Dam is all set to appear in the avatar of Kaberi in the eponymous web series which will start streaming on hoichoi soon. This web series is not only her first with the makers but its uniqueness lies in the exploration of domestic violence.

The series delves further in the intricacies of struggle and resilience shown by a woman who is surrounded by a web of complex abuses which affects the individual emotionally and psychologically. The narrative deals with the complex subject at a time when dialogues about it surfaces quite often and becomes a crucial topic of discussion.