Paoli Dam steps into the role of Kaberi in her upcoming web series

Paoli Dam is all set to appear in the avatar of Kaberi in the eponymous web series which will start streaming on hoichoi soon. This web series is not only her first with the makers but its uniqueness lies in the exploration of domestic violence.
The series delves further in the intricacies of struggle and resilience shown by a woman who is surrounded by a web of complex abuses which affects the individual emotionally and psychologically. The narrative deals with the complex subject at a time when dialogues about it surfaces quite often and becomes a crucial topic of discussion.
The actor comments about the series, “Kaberi is more than just a role; it’s a deeply personal journey into the heart of resilience and strength. I hope this story resonates with those who have faced adversity and empowers them to find their own voice.”
Paoli’s portrayal of the titular character is an arch of empowerment and vengeance where her character undertakes remarkable transformation amidst suspense and drama. Joining her for the first time is Sourav Chakraborty who brings in a never-before-seen chemistry on screen.
Kaberi is anticipated to be more than just a web series where it offers a space to start a dialogue on a bold and thought provoking issue.
Kaberi will start streaming on hoichoi soon.