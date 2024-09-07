Seven upcoming OTT releases you can not miss

If you are wondering what to watch over the weekend, we have you covered!
Thriller: Tanaav
Set in 2017, this socio-political drama revolves around the conflict between state-run Special Task Group (STG) and Pakistan-based terrorists in the Kashmir Valley. The new season will showcase Kabir Farooqui, aka Manav Vij as a STG officer who faces a new threat in the form of a vengeful young man, Al-Damishq. The cast also features Gaurav Arora, Ekta Kaul, Satyadeep Mishra, Arslan Goni, Soni Razdan, Sahiba Bali and Danish Husain, among others. Language: Hindi. September 6. On SonyLIV.
Action: Rebel Ridge
Terry Richmond (Aaron Pierre) is an ex-Marine who reaches the small town of Shelby Springs to bail out his cousin, who is currently under arrest. But before he can even reach the courthouse, Terry is hurled into the centre of a vast conspiracy that’ll take all of his skills to get out of. September 6. On Netflix.
Comedy: Bad Boys: Ride or Die
When their late captain is framed for corruption by a mysterious enemy, Miami cops Mike and Marcus go rogue to expose the conspiracy. But it’s much more than that as they also have to clear their names from the case. The cast includes Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig and Eric Dane, among others. September 6. On Netflix.
Action: Kill: This Journey is One-Way
Laksh Lalwani (Amrit Rathod) plays the role of an NSG commando, who upon learning that his girlfriend Tulika is engaged against her will, boards a New Delhibound train with her to stop the arranged marriage. But when a gang of knife-wielding bandits begin to terrorise the passengers on the train, Amrit and his friend Viresh take on the bandits to save the passengers. Language: Hindi. September 6. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Drama: Bigger
This upcoming comedy-drama film by director George Gallo is about the life of real life bodybuilders Joe and Ben Weider. They discovered Arnold Schwarzenegger along the road, encouraged female empowerment, supported diversity and ignited a movement that altered the bodybuilding scene in the United States. September 6. On BookMyShow Stream.
Crime: Thalavan
The movie delves into the complex dynamics between two police officers, CI Jayashankar (Biju Menon) and SI Karthik (Asif Ali). The plot revolves around their intense rivalry, which takes a dark turn when a body is discovered in Jayashankar’s house, leading to his arrest on murder charges. The investigation, which is led by Karthik, forms the crux of the narrative. Language: Malayalam. September 10. On SonyLIV.
Crime: Mafia Mamma
Kristin (Toni Collette), a mildmannered suburban mum is summoned to Italy for the funeral of her estranged grandfather. Soon after, she learns that she is the head of a powerful crime family. Guided by the firm’s trusted consigliere, she defies everyone’s expectations as she finds herself stuck in the middle of a deadly mob war. September 7. On Netflix.