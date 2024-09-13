Paoli Dam’s web show 'Julie' to stream in October

In addition to Paoli’s compelling performance, Julie features a stellar supporting cast. Gourab Chatterjee takes on the role of a determined CBI officer, while Kaushik Sen plays a prominent politician, bringing depth and gravitas to the series. Adding another layer to the political drama, Shruti Das’s character will also include a complex role as the politician’s daughter. This ensemble cast enhances the narrative, promising a captivating blend of intrigue and intensity. Julie is set to deliver a rich, multifaceted story that explores the intersections of power, ambition, and personal struggle.

Director Sen shares, “As Julie began to take shape, Paoli was the first person I envisioned for this role. Following our previous collaboration, I’m thrilled to team up with her once again. Julie is a first-person narrative that demands a compelling performance, much like our earlier work. Julie, with her remarkable singing talent, aspires to break free from the constraints of the red-light district and lead a normal life. As she steps into mainstream politics, she encounters considerable stigma and challenges due to her past. Nevertheless, she remains determined to overcome these obstacles and make her mark in the political sphere.”