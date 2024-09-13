Paoli Dam’s web show 'Julie' to stream in October

The makers revealed the much-anticipated web series Julie’s first look, offering viewers a glimpse into a compelling story of survival, power, and ambition. Directed by Aritra Sen and starring Paoli Dam, Gourab Chatterjee, Shruti Das, Kaushik Sen and Sujoy Prosad Chatterjee, the series promises to captivate audiences with its thrilling narrative of love, betrayal, and the battle against corruption.
Against a backdrop of political upheaval, Julie unfolds as a gripping story of bravery, defiance, and resilience. The series explores complex themes such as gender, power dynamics, and moral ambiguity, delivering intense drama and unexpected twists that will captivate viewers. Will Julie’s ambitious journey come at too high a price, or will she outsmart the system to carve out her place in a corrupt world?
In addition to Paoli’s compelling performance, Julie features a stellar supporting cast. Gourab Chatterjee takes on the role of a determined CBI officer, while Kaushik Sen plays a prominent politician, bringing depth and gravitas to the series. Adding another layer to the political drama, Shruti Das’s character will also include a complex role as the politician’s daughter. This ensemble cast enhances the narrative, promising a captivating blend of intrigue and intensity. Julie is set to deliver a rich, multifaceted story that explores the intersections of power, ambition, and personal struggle.
Director Sen shares, “As Julie began to take shape, Paoli was the first person I envisioned for this role. Following our previous collaboration, I’m thrilled to team up with her once again. Julie is a first-person narrative that demands a compelling performance, much like our earlier work. Julie, with her remarkable singing talent, aspires to break free from the constraints of the red-light district and lead a normal life. As she steps into mainstream politics, she encounters considerable stigma and challenges due to her past. Nevertheless, she remains determined to overcome these obstacles and make her mark in the political sphere.”
As Julie prepares to stream on Addatimes, viewers can expect a thrilling ride through the world of corruption, passion, and ambition.