These seven upcoming binge-worthy OTT releases are not to be missed out on!

We bring you these upcoming OTT releases that are sure to keep you entertained.
Thriller: Trap
Directed by Manoj Night Shyamalan, this psychological thriller follows Philadelphia firefighter Cooper Abbott who takes his teenage daughter, Riley, to pop star Lady Raven’s concert. Cooper notices that there is an unusually high police presence at the concert. He learns that the FBI plans to catch a serial killer, who is expected to attend the concert. It is revealed that Cooper is the serial killer. Will he be able to escape the police and keep his secret identity away from his daughter? September 13. On BookMyShow Stream.
Sports: Southampton vs Manchester United
Following their loss to Liverpool, Manchester United travel to St Mary’s Stadium to take on Southampton in the Premier League. The last time the two sides met was in March last year, which ended in a 0-0 draw. Both sides will be hoping to bounce back with a victory this weekend. September 14, 5 pm. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Drama: Goli Soda: Rising
The series follows the lives of four boys, around whom the films from the Goli Soda franchise revolved. They return to set up an eatery in a truck in the bustling Koyambedu Market. But this time, the boys, who have now grown into smart young men, aspire to own a shop instead of running their business on rented space. Language: Tamil. September 13. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Action: Uglies
Based on the 2005 dystopian novel by Scott Westerfeld, the film’s plot revolves around a future post-apocalyptic dystopian society with enforced beauty standards. A teen awaiting mandatory cosmetic surgery embarks on a journey to find her missing friend and on the way sets out to show that perfection isn’t important for people. September 13. On Netflix.
Crime: Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
The second season of the American biographical true crime anthology series Monster — the series centres on the 1989 murders of José (Javier Bardem) and Kitty Menéndez (Chloë Sevigny), who were killed by their sons, Lyle (Nicholas Chavez) and Erik (Cooper Koch). The prosecution argues that they were seeking to inherit their family fortune, but the brothers till date remain adamant that their actions stemmed out of fear from a lifetime of physical, emotional and sexual abuse. September 19. On Netflix.
Thriller: Sector 36
Inspired by true events, the film follows the disappearance of several children from a basti (slum) in Noida’s Sector 36. Now, a determined policeman must battle a cunning serial killer while terrifying and sinister truths come to light. The cast includes Vikrant Massey, Deepak Dobriyal, Akash Khurana and Darshan Jariwala, among others. Language: Hindi. September 13. On Netflix.
Superhero: Agatha All Along
Based on the Marvel Comics character Agatha Harkness, this nine-episode series is a spin-off from WandaVision (2021). Kathryn Hahn reprises her role as Agatha Harkness from WandaVision, as she recruits some unlikely allies on her quest to regain her former powers. September 19. On Disney+ Hotstar.