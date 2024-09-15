‘Shogun,’ ‘The Bear’ and ‘Baby Reindeer’ are at the top of the queue as the Emmys arrive

The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards promise to be a night of excitement, with shows like Shogun, The Bear, and Baby Reindeer leading the charge. Returning to their traditional mid-September spot after last year's strike-induced delay, the Emmys will take place at the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles. Hosting the event will be the beloved father-son duo, Eugene and Dan Levy, stars of the Emmy-winning Schitt's Creek.

Among the most anticipated moments of the evening is the potential sweep by Shogun. With 14 Creative Arts Emmy wins already under its belt, the series, set in feudal Japan, has the chance to extend its record by claiming up to six more awards. If any show can challenge Shogun for the best drama prize, it’s The Crown, which is vying for its final season to take the spotlight. Hiroyuki Sanada and Anna Sawai, both nominated for their roles in Shogun, could make history as the first Japanese actors to win Emmys.