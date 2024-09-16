Actor Harry Parmar on playing the antagonist in 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack'

A

During the prep, I read as much as I could about the entire mishap and developed the character based on a lot of facts and a little bit of Imagination. I tried to gauge the inner world of my character. Doctor's motivation to conduct this operation and his expectations out of this operation. I tried to manoeuvre through what would be his Doctor's frame of mind when they hijacked the plane. What would he be thinking when they had to fly from Amritsar airport without refilling the fuel of the plane. What was going through his mind when he killed an Innocent civilian in the plane and grievously injured another passenger. What would he be thinking when finally they arrived in Kandahar from Dubai. As far as feeling traumatised is concerned, I feel the actor in me is a different entity and the character I am playing is a very different entity. I always demarcate a thin line between my real self and the character I am playing. I never let the character in me take control of my real self and that is what I think all the actors try to do. The actor in me just travelled through the inner world of the Doctor and depicted and performed some of the events which he performed and came back to my real self.