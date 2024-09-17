Actress Anveshi Jain on her next, 'Gulkanda Tales'

Actor and singer Anveshi Jain, whose debut single Banjaare is topping the charts, is gearing up for her roles in the Kannada action thriller Martin, directed by AP Arjun, and the series Gulkanda Tales, created by Raj and DK and directed by Rahi Anil Barve. Gulkanda Tales also stars Kunal Kemmu, Patralekha and Pankaj Tripathi.

Reflecting on her experience working with Tripathi, Jain says, "Working with Pankaj Tripathi was incredible. Being around such experienced and respected actors makes you feel validated in your craft. Despite his fame, he’s so down-to-earth, coming from a small town like me. His humility is inspiring, especially considering the struggles he's faced, like financial difficulties and family issues. What struck me most was how unchanged he remains even after years in the industry. He interacts with genuine empathy and attention. When I shared my own story, I thought it might seem insignificant, but he made me feel truly heard and valued. That kind of attentiveness is something I really admire. It’s what makes someone feel seen and respected."

On landing her role in Gulkanda Tales, she says, "During the auditions, I was surprised to see Rahi sir himself there. I thought I was lucky just to meet him, but he’s involved in every detail of his projects. We got through the first round, and he even acted alongside us. There was a scene where we had to play apsaras, and he played the king. His improvisations tested how well we adapted to his vision, and he selected us for the role on the spot. His decision-making was sharp, and it became clear how deep and ambitious his work is. With Tumbbad re-released at the theatres, more people will get to see his impressive storytelling and visuals. I know how he started working on Tumbbad in 2011, facing years of challenges, but now his vision is clear. His patience and dedication are truly inspiring. I went through 10 to 15 look tests for the role because he was meticulous about every detail, including custom-designed costumes. He brings a unique rawness and authenticity to his craft."

She adds, "I’m really proud to be part of Gulkanda Tales, which is Rahi’s dream project, and it’s coming soon on a grand scale. It’s a privilege to work alongside Kunal Kemmu, Patralekhaa, Pankaj Tripathi, and many other talented actors. I’ve learned so much from them, and I’m thrilled to be part of this exciting project."