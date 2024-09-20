Check out these 10 upcoming OTT releases this weekend

A lot of OTT releases are taking place over the weekend and early next week and we bring you the list to keep you covered.
Horror: Grotesquerie
This upcoming 10-episode horror drama series created by Ryan Murphy, Jon Robin Baitz and Joe Baken, stars Niecy Nash, Courtney B Vance, Lesley Manville and Micaela Diamond, among others. Together with a local nun, sister Megan, detective Lois Tryon must investigate the root of a string of horrific crimes that are impacting not just their neighbourhood but also their personal lives. September 26. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Sports: Crystal Palace vs Manchester United
Following a comfortable 0-3 victory over Southampton, Manchester United take on Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in the Premier League. When the two sides last met in May this year, it was Crystal Palace who thrashed United with 4-0 and they will be hoping for a similar result this time as well. September 21, 10 pm. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Supernatural: From (Season 3)
This psychological supernatural horror series unravels the mystery of a city in middle America that imprisons everyone who enters it. The residents have to survive the threats posed by the forest nearby, all while struggling to maintain a sense of normalcy while finding a way out. September 22. On Amazon Prime Video.
Drama: His Three Daughters
Three estranged sisters reunite in a cramped New York City apartment to watch over their ailing father during his last days. It’s a tense, captivating and touching portrait of family dynamics starring Carrie Coon, Elizabeth Olsen and Natasha Lyonne. September 20. On Netflix.
Drama: La Maison
Iconic fashion house LEDU is thrown into scandal and reinvention by a viral video featuring star designer Vincent Ledu (Lambert Wilson). Perle Foster (Amira Casar), Vincent’s former muse teams up with visionary nextgeneration designer Paloma Castel (Zita Hanrot) to save, evolve and renew the century-old Maison LEDU. September 20. On Apple TV+
Comedy: Nobody Wants This
The series centres on the unlikely relationship between an outspoken, agnostic sex podcaster Joanne (Kristen Bell) and an unconventional rabbi, Noah (Adam Brody). From the moment they meet at a friend’s dinner party, both can tell there’s a spark between them. But their different outlooks on life and modern obstacles to love could be an issue. September 26. On Netflix.
Thriller: Shoshana
Set in the 1930s British Mandatory Palestine, the film follows the tragic love story of Shoshana Borochov (Irina Starshenbaum), daughter of one of the founders of socialist Zionism and British police officer Tom Wilkin (Douglas Booth). Tom and fellow police officer Geoffrey J Morton (Harry Melling) are also in the hunt for Zionist militant Avraham Stern (Aury Alby). September 20. On BookMyShow Stream.
Crime: The Penguin
This mini series is a spin-off based on Robert Pattinson’s starrer, The Batman (2022). It focuses on the rise of Oswald Cobblepot (Colin Farrell), popularly known as the Penguin, who seized the opportunity after the death of Carmine Falcone to cement his position in Gotham’s crime world. September 20. On JioCinema.
Romance: First Love
This upcoming coming-of-the-age romantic movie revolves around a young couple, Jim and Ann, who navigate through the ups and downs of their first serious relationship, all while balancing their personal and academic lives. The cast includes Diane Kruger, Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Sydney Park, among others. September 20. On Lionsgate Play.
Docuseries: Mr McMahon
The six-episode series explores the influential yet controversial career of Vince McMahon, the co-founder of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) under whom the WWE experienced record-breaking highs and crushing lows. It covers Vince’s transformation of WWE from a small, regional business into a global entertainment powerhouse and the explosive sexual misconduct allegations that led to his eventual resignation. September 25. On Netflix.