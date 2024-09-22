6 must-watch web series to catch up on before they return with a new season

As audiences eagerly anticipate the return of their favourite shows, now is the perfect time to revisit these captivating series. Whether you’re looking for fantasy, romance, or gripping drama, these must-watch titles promise unforgettable storytelling and character development. Here’s a roundup of what to catch up on before their next seasons premiere.
Taaza Khabar tells the story of Vasant "Vasya" Gawade, a sanitation worker who gains a magical boon that predicts the future, causing chaos in his life and those around him. The Indian fantasy comedy-thriller, streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, stars Bhuvan Bam in his OTT debut and was renewed for a second season in April 2024. Season 2 will be streaming from September 27, 2024.
Heartstopper is a British coming-of-age romantic comedy-drama on Netflix, created by Alice Oseman. It centres on Charlie Spring (Joe Locke), a gay schoolboy who develops feelings for his classmate Nick Nelson (Kit Connor). Celebrated for its portrayal of friendship and identity, the series has garnered critical acclaim and several awards. The highly anticipated third season will premiere on October 3, 2024, under the direction of Andy Newbery, promising more heartfelt moments and character growth.
Outer Banks follows a group of teens known as the Pogues, who embark on a treasure hunt linked to their missing fathers while navigating class conflict and dangerous rivals. Previous seasons saw them uncovering secrets and facing numerous threats. In Season 4, the adventure intensifies as they delve deeper into the mysteries surrounding their families. The next season will stream from October 10, promising more action and intrigue.
Squid Game follows 456 financially desperate players competing in deadly children's games for a ₩45.6 billion prize. Conceived in 2009 by Hwang Dong-hyuk, it explores class disparity and capitalism. Released in 2021, it became Netflix’s most-watched show globally, captivating audiences with its intense, hypnotic storytelling and setting the stage for a second season. The upcoming season will start streaming from December 26, 2024.
Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein follows Vikrant (Tahir Raj Bhasin), an engineering graduate forced into marriage with Purva (Anchal Singh), the daughter of a politician, while his heart belongs to Shikha (Shweta Tripathi). The first season ended on a cliffhanger, with Vikrant’s attempt to eliminate Purva backfiring. Season 2 is currently in its shooting stage, and Netflix has released a teaser, hinting at its arrival soon.
Paatal Lok returns for a gripping second season, diving deeper into India's dark underbelly, where corruption blurs the lines between good and evil. Jaideep Ahlawat reprises his role as Inspector Hathiram Chaudhary, investigating a high-profile conspiracy. The neo-noir crime thriller explores Hindu mythology’s realms—Swarg Lok, Dharti Lok, and Paatal Lok—as metaphors for societal hierarchy. New cast members include Jahnu Barua, Tillotama Shome, and Nagesh Kukunoor. The first season premiered in 2020.
(Written by Simran Tripathy)