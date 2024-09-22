Sudhanshu Pandey on voicing Hulk in ‘Marvel Wastelanders: Doom’
Sudhanshu Pandey, the dashing vocalist of A Band of Boys, who became a household name with his stint in a popular Hindi daily soap, has a new feather in his cap. The actor is lending a voice to the American superhero Hulk in the latest season of the Marvel Wastelanders audio series, Doom. Along with Pandey, the audio series also features actors like Ashish Vidyarthi and Yashaswini Dayama as the voices of Doctor Doom and Valeria, respectively. We spoke with Pandey to learn about the audio series and more.
Excerpts:
How exciting was voicing Hulk?
Incredible. It was for the first time that I was acting through my voice. This was even more exciting because I have been a Marvel fan because of my kids. Hulk is my absolute favourite, and coincidentally he’s the character that I got to play.
How difficult is it to act/voice for an audio series?
It is a different ball game altogether. You don’t have cameras to express through your face, and all you have is just your voice to emote. The expressions change and the whole projection is different too. You have to feel it to give that impact since it is the voice only that will give the feel of an audio-visual medium to the audience. They will be imagining your expressions and what you are feeling, so your imagination should be top-notch because that is what you are passing on to the listeners.
Why do you think audiobooks are more popular these days?
I think it’s because of the lack of time. We are running at a pace, which is faster than ever and people are multitasking everywhere. We don’t just focus on one thing at a time now. This is the age where people are getting hooked on things that provide entertainment while on the go. I think audiobooks are a blessing for those people, which is why the craze for audiobooks is increasing rapidly.
But for popular comic books like these, aren’t the younger generations moving away from books even more?
Yes, but that is evolution. When we were young we used to go to cinema halls only to watch films, but now movies and web shows are just a click away. I think there’s no harm as long as they are becoming a part of the same world as they would if they were reading instead of listening. All of us used to sit and spend hours reading comic books, but in a world where everybody has so little time to do everything, the form of leisure and entertainment is also changing.
You have returned with your band too. What else is happening?
We have dropped our EP, one video is already out and two more videos are in the pipeline. Soon, we will also start with our live shows and India tour. On the acting front, I am working on a very interesting web show and can share the details in a month or so.
Marvel Wasterlanders: Doom is currently streaming on Audible.