Check out these seven upcoming OTT releases this week

Comedy: Where’s Wanda?

This dark comedy tells the story of Dedo and Carlotta Klatt who take matters into their own hands when the police are unable to find their missing 17-year-old daughter. They obtain surveillance devices with the help of their tech-savvy son and disguise themselves as employees of an electrical company, bugging the neighbourhood and half the suburb. Soon they realise that their neighbours aren’t what they pretend to be. October 2. On Apple TV+