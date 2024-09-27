Check out these seven upcoming OTT releases this week

Wondering what to watch over the weekend? Don’t worry, we have you covered.
Sports: Manchester United vs Tottenham
Following their 0-0 draw against Crystal Palace last week, Manchester United now welcome Tottenham Hotspur to Old Trafford in the Premier League. The two sides last met in January this year, where the match ended in an entertaining 2-2 draw and both sets of fans will be hoping for another action-packed match. September 29, 9 pm. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Comedy: Where’s Wanda?
This dark comedy tells the story of Dedo and Carlotta Klatt who take matters into their own hands when the police are unable to find their missing 17-year-old daughter. They obtain surveillance devices with the help of their tech-savvy son and disguise themselves as employees of an electrical company, bugging the neighbourhood and half the suburb. Soon they realise that their neighbours aren’t what they pretend to be. October 2. On Apple TV+
Thriller: Taaza Khabar (Season 2)
The highly-anticipated second season of this action-drama series releases this weekend. YouTube sensation Bhuvam Bam, reprises his role as Vasant ‘Vasya’ Gawade, a sanitation worker who comes across a magical boon that can predict the future. In the second season, Vasant’s fate hangs in the balance as he faces a powerful enemy, Yusuf Akhtar, who threatens to destroy his life and the lives of his loved ones. Language: Hindi. September 27. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Documentary: Will and Harper
Will Ferrell’s good friend of 30 years, Harper Steele, comes out as a trans woman. The duo embark on a road trip to process this new stage in their friendship and reintroduce Harper to the country she loves as her authentic self. Directed by Josh Greenbaum, the documentary film premiered at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival. September 27. On Netflix.
Crime: Honeymoon Photographer
Ambika is a photographer who is in Maldives for a honeymoon assignment. She wakes up to a nightmare when the groom is found dead and Ambika has no memory of the night before. As dark secrets emerge, she must navigate a deadly web of lies to uncover the truth. Language: Hindi. September 27. On JioCinema.
Action: Trouble
When a clumsy electronics salesman is wrongfully convicted of murder, he faces police corruption and criminal conspiracy in an attempt to prove his innocence. The cast includes Filip Berg, Amy Deasismont and Eva Melander, among others. October 3. On Netflix.
Romance: Love, Sitara
Tara is a young interior designer, who decides to work on her relationship with her boyfriend. The couple decide to travel to Tara’s hometown to spend some time with her family where they realise the demons they are fighting are within themselves. The cast includes Sobhita Dhulipala and Rajeev Siddhartha, among others. Language: Hindi. September 27. On Zee5.