We bring you 7 upcoming OTT releases that you should not miss out on

If you are a Marvel or DC fan, the upcoming week is going to be perfect for you. Two movies — one from Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), The Marvels and one from DC Extended Universe (DCEU), Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, are slated to release on OTT platforms in the coming week. Along with these two blockbusters, we also bring you five other titles that are sure to keep you hooked to your viewing screens.

Superhero: The Marvels

A sequel to the film Captain Marvel (2019) and a continuation of the miniseries Ms Marvel (2022), the movie sees Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel shouldering the burden of a destabilised universe after she destroys the Supreme Intelligence, the artificial intelligence leading the Kree empire. Her powers get entangled with Kamala Khan aka Ms Marvel and Carol’s estranged niece Captain Monica Rambeau. The trio must now team together and work in unison to save the universe as The Marvels. February 7. On Disney+ Hotstar.

Comedy: Mr & Mrs Smith

This new series, a take on the famous film of the same name, sees two strangers land a job for a mysterious spy agency that offers them a life of espionage, wealth and travel. But in return, they must pretend to be a married couple. The cast includes Maya Erskine, Donald Glover, Michaela Coel, Paul Dano and John Turturro. February 2. On Amazon Prime Video.

Romance: One Day

Based on David Nicholls’ worldwide bestselling novel of the same name, this upcoming limited series tells the decade-spanning love story of protagonists Dex and Em as they reunite on the same day every year. The novel was made into a 2011 feature film starring Anne Hathaway and Jim Sturgess and is now being reimagined as a 14-episode British series. Ambika Mod, Leo Woodall, Amber Grappy and Jonny Weldon are in the cast. February 8. On Netflix.

Crime: Tokyo Vice

Inspired by American journalist Jake Adelstein’s (played by Ansel Elgort) firsthand account of the Tokyo Metropolitan Police beat, the much-anticipated second season takes the viewers deeper into the city’s criminal underworld. Adelstein also comes to realise that his life and that of the ones close to him are in terrible danger. Others on the cast include Rachel Keller, Rinko Kikuchi and Ken Watanabe. February 8. On Lionsgate Play.

Comedy: Miss Perfect

Lavanya Rao is a management consultant who is obsessed with perfection. She wants everything around her to look in a certain way. Abijeet is her neighbour who loves cooking and has a similar interest. When the pandemic hits, chaos ensues in her gated community as she is caught up in a case of mistaken identity. The cast includes Lavanya Tripathi, Harsha Vardhan, Harsh Roshan and Jhansi, among others. February 2. On Disney+ Hotstar.

Action: Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

Sequel to Aquaman (2018), the movie sees Black Manta wielding the power of the mythic Black Trident after he fails to defeat Aquaman the first time. Aquaman must now forge an unlikely alliance with his brother, Orm. Setting their differences aside, the duo join forces to protect their kingdom and save the world from destruction. February 5. On BookMyShow Stream.

Sports: Manchester United vs West Ham United

West Ham are having a good season and they will look to grab all three points when they take on Manchester United at Old Trafford. The reverse fixture in December last year saw West Ham beating The Red Devils by two goals. With the likes of Lisandro Martinez and Casemiro returning following their lengthy injury layoffs, Manchester United will be favourites to win the clash. February 4, 7.30 pm. On Disney+ Hotstar.

