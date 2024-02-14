Ranveer Brar hosts an exclusive masterclass ahead of his culinary show Family Table

Renowned celebrity Chef Ranveer Brar, known for his innovative approach to Indian cuisine, recently hosted an exclusive masterclass with food enthusiasts, creating a buzz among culinary aficionados. The event was held ahead of the release of his upcoming culinary show, Family Table, produced by 1947 Productions. The show promises to redefine the dining experience with its unique concept. Special celebrity guests Tejasswi Prakash, Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Shweta Tiwari, Karishma Tanna, and Fatima Sana Shaikh are also going to be part of the show.

Masterclass served as a sneak peek into the culinary journey that Chef Ranveer Brar will embark on with his new show. Attendees had the opportunity to witness firsthand the chef's innovative techniques, culinary philosophies, and the stories behind his creations. From traditional Indian recipes with a modern twist to global fusion dishes, Chef Brar curated a special dish called Dal Ki Dulhan which showcased the diversity and richness of flavours, which made the interactive session a successful one.

One of the highlights of the masterclass was to emphasise the importance of the culinary world. Chef Ranveer stated that the main purpose of the master class was to signify that food is not just about sustenance but also about fostering connections and creating memories with loved ones. "My upcoming show Family Table aims to celebrate the joy of sharing meals with family and friends, bringing people together through the universal language of food.”



During the interactive session, attendees had the opportunity to engage with the chef, ask questions, and learn valuable tips and tricks to elevate their culinary skills. From knife techniques to flavour pairing, the masterclass provided invaluable insights that participants could apply in their kitchens.

Chef Ranveer Brar's masterclass was a resounding success, leaving attendees excited and eager for the release of Family Table on February 14 on EPIC ON.



With its innovative concept, mouthwatering recipes, and heartfelt storytelling, the show is poised to make a significant impact in the culinary world and beyond.