Puja Banerjee - Satyam Bhattacharya starrer Cabaret to release on January 26

Actor Puja Banerjee returns to OTT with a never-before-played role as a Cabaret dancer in Utsav Mukherjee’s series Cabaret. Set to stream on Addatimes on January 26, 2024, the series features Puja Banerjee and Satyam Bhattacharya in lead roles. Veteran actor Santilal Mukherjee also has an interesting role in it.

Cabaret promises to be an engaging period love story, set in Calcutta and other parts of West Bengal in the 1960s and 70s. It focuses on Miss Elina, played by Banerjee, who rises from a village girl to the best cabaret dancer, and Swarup, a Naxalite militant, played by Satyam Bhattacharya. Through their narrative, Cabaret explores social dynamics, class hierarchy, radical politics, and human emotions.

Talking about stepping into the shoes of Miss Elina, Puja comments, “I always wanted to play a character like Miss Elina. Cabaret has got a very beautiful love story in it. As an actor, you get very little opportunity where the script demands the best of you. Miss Elina has quite a lot of shades, which you will soon see when Cabaret releases.”

Director Utsav Mukherjee further comments, “The journey of Miss Elina comes to terms with different people and situations that not only shape her life but also decide the courses of others around her. It’s a story of love, passion, family, emotion, politics, revenge, and most importantly, different human conditions.”

Cabaret is all set to start streaming from January 26, 2024, on addatimes.