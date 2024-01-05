Here are 7 upcoming binge-worthy OTT releases this weekend 

Sports: Arsenal vs Liverpool

Liverpool face Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in the 3rd round of the 2023-24 FA Cup. Arsenal have won the FA Cup 14 times — the most by any team, while Liverpool have won it eight times. The two teams last met in December in the Premier League, where the match ended in a draw. One of the two teams will be crashing out of the FA Cup, but who will it be? January 7, 10 pm. On SonyLIV.

Thriller: Criminal Record

An anonymous phone call brings two brilliant detectives into a confrontation over an old murder case. One is a young woman who is in the early stages of her career while the other is a well-connected man who is determined to save his legacy. The series talks about issues such as race, institutional failures and the quest to find a middle ground in a polarised Britain. January 10. On Apple TV+

Action: Echo

Following the events of Hawkeye (2021 series), in New York City, Maya Lopez returns to her hometown in Oklahoma, after being pursued by Wilson Fisk’s organisation. She must now come to terms with her past, reconnect with her native American roots and embrace the idea of family and community. January 10. On Disney+ Hotstar.

Action: Warhorse One

The movie follows a desperate civilian rescue attempt that is set in motion following the 2021 withdrawal of the United States military from Afghanistan. A SEAL team helicopter is downed while it was on its way to a rendezvous point. Now, the only surviving operator must escape from the hostile insurgents and rescue a traumatised young girl. January 5. On BookMyShow Stream.

Romance: Good Grief

Directed and written by Daniel Levy, the plot of the movie revolves around a man who is struggling to cope with the deaths of his famous writer husband and mother. He takes his two best friends on a trip to Paris, where they unpack some messy secrets and hard truths. Other cast members include Ruth Negga, Himesh Patel and Luke Evans among others. January 5. On Netflix.

Sci-fi: Foe

Based on Iain Reid’s bestselling novel, the movie is an exploration of marriage and identity set in an uncertain world. Hen and Junior have a secluded piece of land that has been in Junior’s family for generations. But their life is thrown into turmoil when a stranger shows up. January 5. On Amazon Prime Video.

Comedy: Periloor Premier League

Malavika (Nikhila Vimal) comes to the village of Periloor to meet her boyfriend Sreekuttan. The kooky natives force her to fight in the panchayat elections and she ends up becoming the village panchayat president against her will. The series also includes names like Aju Varghese, Sunny Wayne, Vijayaraghavan and Ashokan among others. January 5. On Disney+ Hotstar.