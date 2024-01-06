Golden Globes 2024: Everything you need to know about the prestigious award ceremony 

The Golden Globes, one of the coveted events in the entertainment landscape, are almost here and the excitement is surely building up. Keeping that in mind, we bring you some interesting updates from the award ceremony which is set to take place on January 7 and will stream in India at 6:30 AM IST on Lionsgate Play.

Speaking of GG, did you know the prestigious and sought-after figurines of the event are manufactured at a factory at Gove in Oklahoma by Society Awards? As per media reports, they cost about USD 800 (INR 6,65,530). Made using marble and with 24-karat gold plating, the figurines are extremely heavy.

Take a look at the video here:

As for other significant details, the ceremony will be broadcast live from Beverly Hills, California and comedian Jo Koy has been confirmed as the host. He has become the first person of Asian descent to take up the role solo and has been sharing photos and videos from behind the scenes. This year, the nominations are mostly dominated by two blockbusters — Oppenheimer and Barbie.

Barbie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in the lead role has received nine nominations whereas Oppenheimer has bagged 8 and is in close competition with Killers of the Flower Moon by Martin Scorsese.