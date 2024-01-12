These 7 upcoming OTT releases are sure to keep your weekend occupied

Sports: Manchester United vs Tottenham

Manchester United’s first Premier League match of 2024 is against Tottenham as they welcome them to Old Trafford. In the last match, The Red Devils lost to Nottingham Forest 2-1, while Tottenham defeated Bournemouth 3-1. With key players returning for Manchester United following their injuries, can they bring their season back on track? January 14, 10 pm. On Disney+ Hotstar.

Drama: Killers of the Flower Moon

Directed by Martin Scorsese and starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Jesse Plemons and Lily Gladstone, this western crime saga is based on a true story. It follows the murders of members of the Osage Nation, who became some of the richest people in the world overnight, following the discovery of oil below their land. January 12. On Apple TV+

Comedy: Role Play

Starring Kaley Cuoco, David Oyelowo and Bill Nighy among others, the movie revolves around Emily and Dave, who live a quiet life with their two kids in the suburbs of New Jersey. But Emily has a secret life, where she works as an assassin for hire. Their lives are turned upside down as Emily’s side job takes them for a ride. January 12. On Amazon Prime Video.

Docuseries: American Nightmare

Known as ‘The Gone Girl Kidnapping,’ this three-part series will examine the story of Denise Huskins, who was abducted in 2015. She and her boyfriend were awoken at night by an armed intruder. After kidnapping her, the captors demanded $17,000 for her return. She was released after 48 hours, but the story attracted interest because the police felt that the couple’s version of the events were suspicious. January 17. On Netflix.

Action: Lift

A professional thief and his crew attempt to pull off the ultimate heist, 500 million dollars from a vault. The twist? It’s on a plane, 40,000 feet above the ground. The movie features Kevin Hart, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Billy Magnussen and is sure to give you an adrenaline rush. January 12. On Netflix.

Thriller: Self Reliance

Jake Johnson plays a middle-aged man, whose otherwise mundane life, takes a drastic turn when he is offered a chance to win a million dollars in a reality TV show on the dark web. With the small catch, assassins from around the world will attempt to kill him for 30 days. January 12. On Disney+ Hotstar.

Comedy: Dumb Money

Based on the book The Antisocial Network by Ben Mezrich, the movie chronicles the GameStop short squeeze of January 2021. A rogue investor and a basement YouTuber use their passion and savings into a failing company GameStop and it turns Wall Street upside-down. January 13. On Netflix.