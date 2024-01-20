Hansal Mehta’s biographical series 'Gandhi' begins filming

Hansal Mehta begins the shoot of his series Gandhi by kicking off the first schedule in Gujarat. The series is based on the life and times of Mahatma Gandhi.

It is an international production that will be shot in Indian and foreign locations. Hansal Mehta is the director and showrunner for the show which stars Pratik Gandhi in the lead role.

It is based on the biographies of Mahatma Gandhi written by Ramchandra Guha titled, Gandhi Before India and Gandhi: Years That Changed the World.



