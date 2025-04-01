Check out these 7 upcoming OTT releases this weekend
If you are wondering what to watch on various OTT platforms this weekend, we have you covered.
Sports: Liverpool vs Manchester United
Two of the heavyweights of English football go up against each other this weekend as Manchester United travel to Anfield to take on Liverpool in the Premier League. Liverpool are having a stellar season, cementing their position at the top of the table while Manchester United are still struggling to find a rhythm under their new manager Ruben Amorim. January 5, 10 pm. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Drama: Asura
The film explores the lives of four sisters in 1979 Tokyo as their family unravels after discovering their father’s affair. Amidst betrayal and turmoil, the sisters confront buried secrets, personal struggles and shifting relationships, revealing their resilience and the unbreakable bonds that define their complex family dynamic. January 9. On Netflix.
Comedy: Christmas Eve in Miller’s Point
The narrative centres on the Balsano family, who gather for what could be their final Christmas in their ancestral Long Island home. Amidst the festive chaos, two teenage cousins seize the opportunity to sneak out into the night to explore the world beyond their family gathering. Their night becomes a mix of youthful rebellion and self-discovery, offering a counterpoint to the family drama unfolding back at the house. January 3. On BookMyShow Stream.
Drama: All We Imagine As Light
After winning the Grand Prix at the 77th Cannes Film Festival, the movie is all set for its OTT release. It explores the lives of three women in Mumbai: Prabha, a nurse longing for her estranged husband; Anu, her younger roommate engaged in a secret romance; and Parvaty, a cook facing eviction due to urban redevelopment. Through their interconnected stories, the film delves into themes of loneliness, desire and resilience amid the complexities of contemporary urban life. January 3. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Crime: The Breakthrough
This crime drama mini series is based on the true story of a double homicide in Linköping, Sweden, that remained unsolved for 16 years. A breakthrough came when a genealogist’s research led to the identification of the killer, highlighting the pivotal role of genealogical research in modern criminal investigations. January 7. On Netflix.
Action: Gunaah (Season 2)
The series stars Gashmeer Mahajani as Abhimanyu and Surbhi Jyoti as Tara, and it narrates the story of a young man named Abhimanyu, whose life takes a drastic turn when he gets arrested and accused of murder. The new season will continue to explore the complex relationship between Abhimanyu and Tara, delving deeper into themes of love, guilt and redemption. Language: Hindi. January 3. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Suspense: Subteran
The movie follows a young mother in Bucharest who adopts a secret identity to escape the gang responsible for her fiancé’s death. Navigating a treacherous underworld, she battles to protect her son while seeking revenge, confronting betrayal, danger and her own limits. January 8. On Netflix.