‘Weak Hero Class 2’ teaser drops: All you need to know about the new season

The much-awaited sequel to Weak Hero Class 1, titled Weak Hero Class 2, is set to premiere on April 25, and fans are already buzzing with excitement. The streaming giant recently released the official teaser, providing a first look at the thrilling and suspenseful plot of the high school drama.
The teaser sets up the return of Yeon Si-eun (played by Park Ji-hoon), an extremely intelligent but shy student who transfers to Eunjang High School after the traumatic experiences of Weak Hero Class 1. Faced with memories of his past and the void left by his friend Su-ho, Si-eun must find his footing in a new social environment as well as deal with issues arising. The teaser teases a potential showdown with newly introduced school bullies, which fits with the themes of resilience and friendship that made the first season so great.
For a change from the last season, Weak Hero Class 2 also features a new supporting cast. Ryeoun, who was seen in Twinkling Watermelon, takes on the character of Park Hu-min, Choi Min-yeong (XO, Kitty) is Seo Jun-tae, and Lee Min-jae is Go Hyun-tak. Si-eun is still an outsider in his new school, but the teaser suggests that these characters will play a pivotal role in shaping his journey.
Since its premiere in 2022, Weak Hero Class 1 has attracted a dedicated fan following, which has been further boosted by its March 2025 release on Netflix, where it secured a position on the Top 10 lists in over 70 nations. With just eight episodes, each running approximately 60 minutes, the sequel promises a gripping continuation of Si-eun’s fight against school violence, with director You Su-min and executive producer Han Jun-hee to return to develop the next season in their unique style of storytelling.
As anticipation builds, the Weak Hero Class 2 teaser offers a glimpse into the intense and emotional journey ahead, ensuring that fans worldwide are eagerly looking forward to April 25.