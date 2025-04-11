Seven upcoming OTT releases you shouldn’t miss this week

As the weekend approaches, the world of streaming is gearing up with a fresh line-up of releases across genres. Whether you're in the mood for gripping thrillers, heartfelt dramas or light-hearted comedies, this week has something for everyone. From much-awaited sequels to promising debuts, here are seven OTT titles releasing between April 11 and 17 that deserve a spot on your watchlist.
Drama: Your Friends & Neighbours
After losing his job and getting divorced, hedge fund manager Coop (Jon Hamm) begins stealing from his wealthy neighbours in a posh New York suburb to maintain his lifestyle. But as he digs deeper, he discovers hidden secrets and dark truths behind their perfect façades. What begins as survival soon turns into a twisted game of deceit and power. April 11. On Apple TV+
Comedy: Government Cheese
The series follows Hampton Chambers (David Oyelowo), a former prisoner who returns home in 1969 to reconnect with his wife and sons. But his reappearance disrupts the new, eccentric dynamic they’ve built in his absence. Set in California’s San Fernando Valley, the surrealist comedy blends heart and humour while exploring reinvention, fatherhood and the complexities of family life. April 16. On Apple TV+
Docuseries: The Diamond Heist
This three-part docuseries recounts a real-life plot to steal the £350 million Millennium Star Diamond from London’s Millennium Dome. Told through interviews with the criminals and the police who stopped them, this series dives into the planning, deception and dramatic police intervention that foiled one of Britain’s boldest attempted heists. April 16. On Netflix.
Thriller: Pravinkoodu Shappu
In a remote Kerala village, a murder at a toddy shop sets off a tense investigation. As the police delve into the case, they uncover hidden relationships, buried secrets and rivalries among the villagers. What begins as a simple crime spirals into a complex web of deceit and dark humour, shaking the foundations of the seemingly quiet community. Language: Malayalam. April 11. On SonyLIV.
Horror: Chhorii 2
Seven years after escaping a haunted village, Sakshi (Nushrratt Bharuccha) faces a new nightmare when a sinister cult targets her daughter, Ishani, for sacrifice. As she fights to protect her child, she uncovers terrifying truths about the cult’s intentions and the deep-rooted superstitions that continue to threaten women’s lives in rural India. Language: Hindi. April 11. On Amazon Prime Video.
Drama: Ransom Canyon
The series follows the lives of three ranching families in Texas Hill Country, blending romance, secrets and generational conflict. At its heart is Staten Kirkland, a rugged rancher haunted by loss; and Quinn O’Grady, a resilient dance hall owner. As love and loyalty collide, the series explores deep emotional connections against the backdrop of a modern Western landscape. April 17. On Netflix.
Drama: Lojja 2
Jaya, a homemaker scarred by her husband Partha’s constant verbal abuse, begins a powerful journey of reclaiming her voice. As she challenges her oppressive marriage and confronts a society that normalises such behaviour, the series explores her fight for dignity, justice and self-worth. This season deepens her resolve to stand tall against all odds. Language: Bengali. April 11. On Hoichoi.