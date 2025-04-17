Amazon cancels Citadel: Honey Bunny and Diana after one season

Even though these global offshoots have been axed, the original Citadel—led by Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden—is set to return for a second season, which is now slated for a Q2 2026 release. Vernon Sanders, Amazon MGM Studios’ Head of Television, mentioned that while Honey Bunny and Diana won’t be coming back as separate series, their storylines will be integrated into the second season of the main show.

Sanders expressed, “Season 2 will be our most thrilling yet, featuring bold cinematic ambition and deeper emotional arcs for Nadia, Mason, and Orlick.”