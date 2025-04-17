Amazon cancels Citadel: Honey Bunny and Diana after one season

Amazon Prime Video has reportedly made the decision to cancel Citadel: Honey Bunny and Citadel: Diana, the two international spin-offs from the ambitious Citadel franchise, after just one season. The Indian version featured Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan, while the Italian edition starred Matilda De Angelis from The Undoing.
Even though these global offshoots have been axed, the original Citadel—led by Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden—is set to return for a second season, which is now slated for a Q2 2026 release. Vernon Sanders, Amazon MGM Studios’ Head of Television, mentioned that while Honey Bunny and Diana won’t be coming back as separate series, their storylines will be integrated into the second season of the main show.
Sanders expressed, “Season 2 will be our most thrilling yet, featuring bold cinematic ambition and deeper emotional arcs for Nadia, Mason, and Orlick.”
Released in 2023 with high hopes, Citadel encountered a rocky production journey filled with delays, reshoots, and a hefty USD 200 million budget. While some critics viewed Honey Bunny as an improvement over the original, neither spin-off made a significant impact on a global scale. The departure of Jennifer Salke, who was instrumental in developing the Citadel universe, has only added to the uncertainty surrounding Amazon’s plans for franchise expansion.
There are also whispers of more cancelled projects—like Tomb Raider featuring Sophie Turner—floating around, which casts a shadow over the studio’s streaming aspirations. Meanwhile, with filming for Citadel Season 2 already completed, its success now hinges on whether it can achieve the global reach the makers initially hoped for.