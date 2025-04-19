Actor-singer Surangana Bandopadhyay on playing a young detective in Detective Charulata

A

The idea of a young girl who is a detective attracted me to the script. We somehow only think of a middle-aged man when we think of a detective. The fact that this web show is making an attempt to break this notion intrigued me.

I feel an actor is aligned with a detective at a point where they need to hone their observation skills, which their profession demands. As actors, we have to be observant about our surroundings to recreate the characters around us, or get inspired from them; and for detectives, if they aren’t observant enough of people’s reactions or emotions around them, they wouldn’t be able to solve problems. Also, the relationship between Charulata and her brother Tapu is very similar to what I share with my cousins. I scold my younger brothers a lot, yet they listen to what I have to say.