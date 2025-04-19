Babil Khan on Irrfan Khan: He was good at sitting with himself, his darkness, and his anxiety

Babil has earlier starred in two films, Qala (2022), his debut in Anvita Dutt’s feminist-psychological drama and the coming-of-age comedy Friday Night Plan (2023). Along with that, he was also part of the web series, The Railway Men in 2023. In the course of these years, the actor has found some fame in trying to carve out his own personality.

His interactions with the paparazzi became viral along with some of his free-spirited conversations with new-found admirers. However, it just takes one online moment to invite memes and trolling.

For Babil, that started with a video during an event where he was seen repeatedly apologising to a female celebrity for coming in front of her while she was getting clicked. Babil sees it as part of the vicious social media cycle. “They also have to run their pages. They are getting views and it’s great that they are able to build something at my expense,” he says.

“There have also been times when people have messaged me saying, ‘Sorry, I had to do it for my page’. It is a completely different reality.” Having said that, he was also affected by it at first. “This happened when I was giving myself too much importance. So, it was like life teaching me a lesson,” he says. “I realised I shouldn't take myself too seriously.”

This article is written by Shreyas Pande