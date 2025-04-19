Joydip Banerjee spills beans on what made him cast Surangana Bandopadhyay as Detective Charulata
Joydip Banerjee’s stint with directing interesting web shows goes a long way back. From Chick Flick, Raja Rani Romeo to Olokkhis in Goa, Joydip is known for directing many popular series. He is back now with Detective Charulata, a web show that is sure to strike a chord with Bengali audiences.
What made you direct Detective Charulata?
Like most Bengalis, I have grown up watching detective fiction. So this aspiration of creating my own detective character is quite deep-rooted and long-nurtured. Detective Charulata is our fan tribute to the legacy of iconic Bengali detectives.
Why did you choose Surangana to be your Charulata?
Surangana has classic Bengali features and a soft demeanour, which fits perfectly for Charulata. Also, there is a certain stereotyping of ‘strong’ female characters, which we intended to break. We wanted Charu to be vulnerable and feminine, as she excels in a male-dominated field.
How did you brief Surangana about Charulata? What was your point of view like?
We envisioned the character to be the witty and spunky girl next door, and not a superhuman. Surangana with all her vulnerability and tenderness has made Charulata appear very real and authentic.
How do you think Charulata will be different from Enola Holmes and our very own Mitin Mashi?
Charulata, as a character, is much younger than Mitin Mashi. She is in her twenties, thus having a lot more energy and swag but lesser experience and wisdom. She shows off, commits mistakes, fails and yet she bounces back. Charu is similar to Enola Holmes in the sense that it’s a fan fiction. But being rooted in Bengali culture and ethos, she is as much different from Enola, as Feluda is from Sherlock Holmes.
Who are your favourite detectives?
Byomkesh is my favourite literary character. As for film adaptations, I absolutely love Guy Ritchie’s Sherlock movies and Dibakar Banerjee’s Detective Byomkesh Bakshy.
What are your upcoming projects?
I will be making a sequel to my much loved original series Olokkhis in Goa this year. I have also been year ning to make a feature film, a classic romantic movie. The talks are on and announcements will follow soon.
Detective Charulata is currently streaming on KLiKK