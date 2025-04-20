Tanya Maniktala on ‘Loot Kaand’ and why she might choose pyjamas as her wedding outfit
Bold, passionate, and refreshingly honest—Tanya Maniktala talks about diving into her journey as Latika, a fearless football coach in the newly released series Loot Kaand. From what drew her to the role to why her dream wedding might just involve pyjamas, Tanya opens up about passion, storytelling, tough shoot days, and finding joy in the little things that make her who she is.
Excerpts:
What made you opt for this role?
I think the story is so riveting. The characters are well etched. It is something I would love to watch. These are real characters in strange and intense situations. All of it intrigued me. When passion is translated, it makes for the most honest storytelling—and that’s what I wanted to be a part of.
What makes your role stand out?
Her realness, rawness, and adaptability. She’s smart, outspoken, brave, and fierce—someone who takes risks. There’s so much more to her than being a football coach. She has layers, and her drive to protect her family makes her a riveting character.
Do you relate to her qualities and characteristics?
I understand her love and protectiveness towards her family, but Latika is more of a risk taker than I could ever be. The situations she puts herself in are hard to comprehend, but she does it wholeheartedly. I relate to how her family affects her.
How does your role break stereotypes for women?
She’s an underdog with a soft spot for people like her. She stands up for herself and doesn’t shy away when needed. Her moral compass is a bit haywire due to her intentions. A woman football coach is rare, so she’s used to being undermined. But extraordinary women are everywhere—not just celebrities, but ordinary people who live with grace and strength. Latika is an extension of them.
What is the most challenging part of shooting the series?
The physical aspect—shooting in scorching heat with action scenes. It was draining, and people got injured. But the crew was inspiring, always smiling and carrying on. Mentally, it wasn’t too pressurising, but physically, it was tough.
What inspires you as an actress?
I choose projects that let me explore parts of myself I haven’t acknowledged. I draw inspiration from people and their stories. Acting is about connecting, and that’s what inspires me—to do better and be better.
Do you follow any particular acting methods?
I just try to be true to the character so there’s no false note in the performance. Director Ruchir Arun told me, “Don’t judge the character. Bring as much truth to her as possible.”
What is the genre that you want to explore?
I love horror. I consume a lot of it and would love to see what goes on behind the scenes.
What is the most recent horror you loved and your favourite horror film?
Recently, I watched Nosferatu. It was incredible. One of my favourite horror films is the Turkish film Dabbe. It’s terrifying. Even thinking about it gives me goosebumps.
Loot Kaand is streaming on Amazon MX Player
(Written by Addrita Sinha)