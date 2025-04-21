Bella Ramsey faces renewed backlash in ‘The Last of Us’ Season 2 over casting and identity

One of HBO’s most successful shows is facing an all-too-familiar controversy—and it’s as petty as ever. Bella Ramsey, who plays Ellie in The Last of Us, has found themselves at the centre of another wave of online vitriol as Season 2 airs. The reason? According to some corners of the internet: she just doesn’t look right.
From Reddit threads to photoshopped posters, Bella’s appearance and identity have been dissected, mocked, and replaced with ‘fantasy picks’ like Cailee Spaeny or Kaitlyn Dever. Despite Emmy wins and critical acclaim in Season 1, a vocal segment of the fanbase still can’t seem to get over the fact that the real-life actor doesn’t resemble the animated Ellie from the video game—a character originally voiced by Ashley Johnson, an adult playing a teen.
Bella, previously known for their breakout role as Lyanna Mormont in Game of Thrones, has faced relentless scrutiny since the show’s premiere. Many argue that this backlash is less about acting and more about entrenched prejudices. Critics have taken issue with everything from Bella’s voice to their gender identity—misgendering them despite Bella being openly nonbinary.
Some fans claim Game Ellie was ‘likeable, sarcastic, and someone to protect’, while painting Bella’s portrayal as ‘loud, messy, and bratty’. The underlying sentiment? A misplaced demand for actors to mirror their digital counterparts pixel-for-pixel. In recent weeks, Bella Ramsey has deleted their Instagram account. Though no official reason has been given, many believe it’s tied to the toxic barrage of hate they’ve been receiving. With fan pages now handling updates, it’s a grim reminder of how online abuse can push talent off public platforms entirely. Bella, meanwhile, continues to deliver a textured, emotionally raw performance that aligns with the gritty, morally grey world of The Last of Us. For all the noise, the fact remains: the show is thriving, the character is evolving, and Bella is still the right choice.