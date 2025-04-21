Bella Ramsey faces renewed backlash in ‘The Last of Us’ Season 2 over casting and identity

From Reddit threads to photoshopped posters, Bella’s appearance and identity have been dissected, mocked, and replaced with ‘fantasy picks’ like Cailee Spaeny or Kaitlyn Dever. Despite Emmy wins and critical acclaim in Season 1, a vocal segment of the fanbase still can’t seem to get over the fact that the real-life actor doesn’t resemble the animated Ellie from the video game—a character originally voiced by Ashley Johnson, an adult playing a teen.

Bella, previously known for their breakout role as Lyanna Mormont in Game of Thrones, has faced relentless scrutiny since the show’s premiere. Many argue that this backlash is less about acting and more about entrenched prejudices. Critics have taken issue with everything from Bella’s voice to their gender identity—misgendering them despite Bella being openly nonbinary.