Will ‘Weak Hero Class 2’ pick up from where it had ended? Here's what we think

K-Drama series Weak Hero Class 1 returns with Class 2, which opens whole new angles for Park Ji-hoon's character, Si-eun. And the new season is connected with Class 1 in more ways than one. Based on Seopass and Kim Jin-seok's webtoon of the same name, television series Weak Hero boasts of a mix of genres, combining everything from white-knuckling action to coming-of-age drama. While the show focuses on the day-to-day snags of its teenage characters, it also taps into the emotional realism that is both poignant and relatable.
And Weak Hero's ability to seamlessly blend several genres explains why its first season did well on Netflix and paved the way for a follow-up. Speaking of the sequel, Weak Hero Class 2, here is how it expands the show's plot and connects to its predecessor.
As seen in Class 1's ending moments, Si-eun unleashed his fury on those who hurt Soo-ho. Although he escaped facing any legal consequences for his actions, he was expelled from his school, and season 1 ends on a bittersweet note, where the bullies from Si-eun's school learn their lessons. However, before the season's final credits start rolling, Soo-ho remains in a coma at the hospital, and Si-eun is seen struggling while trying to process his grief. Si-eun's revenge story ends on a high note, but his overarching narrative mostly remains inconclusive.
Since the main character's story remains unresolved even toward Weak Hero Class 1's ending, it makes sense that the show has returned with its second instalment. Weak Hero Class 2 serves as the second season for the series, serving as a direct continuation of Si-eun's story after the events of Class 1. In the original webtoon, Weak Hero Class 1 is more of a prequel to the main overarching narrative. Since the show has already adapted the prequel's story, it will now focus on the main Weak Hero arc in season 2.
How Weak Hero Class 2’s Story Builds Up From Season 1’s Ending
As Weak Hero Class 2's trailer suggests, Si-eun will find himself in a new school, Eunjang High, after season 1's events. After carrying the trauma of his childhood and the emotional baggage of losing his best friend, Soo-ho, in Class 1, Si-eun will initially remain emotionally distant in the new season. However, it will only take one bullying incident to remind him of his time at Byuksan High, encouraging him to fight a new set of bullies in his new school. And with this, he will unknowingly trigger another chain reaction of events that will not only lead him to make new friends but also draw the attention of dangerous gangs.