Will ‘Weak Hero Class 2’ pick up from where it had ended? Here's what we think

Weak Hero Class 2 picks up where Class 1 ends

As seen in Class 1's ending moments, Si-eun unleashed his fury on those who hurt Soo-ho. Although he escaped facing any legal consequences for his actions, he was expelled from his school, and season 1 ends on a bittersweet note, where the bullies from Si-eun's school learn their lessons. However, before the season's final credits start rolling, Soo-ho remains in a coma at the hospital, and Si-eun is seen struggling while trying to process his grief. Si-eun's revenge story ends on a high note, but his overarching narrative mostly remains inconclusive.

Since the main character's story remains unresolved even toward Weak Hero Class 1's ending, it makes sense that the show has returned with its second instalment. Weak Hero Class 2 serves as the second season for the series, serving as a direct continuation of Si-eun's story after the events of Class 1. In the original webtoon, Weak Hero Class 1 is more of a prequel to the main overarching narrative. Since the show has already adapted the prequel's story, it will now focus on the main Weak Hero arc in season 2.

How Weak Hero Class 2’s Story Builds Up From Season 1’s Ending

As Weak Hero Class 2's trailer suggests, Si-eun will find himself in a new school, Eunjang High, after season 1's events. After carrying the trauma of his childhood and the emotional baggage of losing his best friend, Soo-ho, in Class 1, Si-eun will initially remain emotionally distant in the new season. However, it will only take one bullying incident to remind him of his time at Byuksan High, encouraging him to fight a new set of bullies in his new school. And with this, he will unknowingly trigger another chain reaction of events that will not only lead him to make new friends but also draw the attention of dangerous gangs.