7 exciting OTT releases to watch between April 25 and May 1

From gripping thrillers to heartwarming dramas, the coming week is packed with fresh content across popular streaming platforms. Whether you're in the mood for a new series or a weekend movie night, these seven upcoming OTT releases offer something for every kind of viewer.
Thriller: Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins
The film follows Rehan, a charming con artiste hired to steal the rare African Red Sun diamond. As he sets his plan in motion, unexpected betrayals and hidden motives turn the heist into a dangerous game. With twists at every step, Rehan must stay one step ahead to pull off the job and make it out alive. Language: Hindi. April 25. On Netflix.
Supernatural: Bhog
Atin is a solitary bachelor obsessed with a mysterious brass idol bought from a curio shop. As his devotion deepens, he embarks on a dangerous journey, blurring the lines between faith and madness. Alongside Damari, a widow seeking refuge, Atin uncovers dark secrets, leading to a chilling exploration of obsession, the supernatural and the cost of blind worship. Language: Bengali. May 1. On Hoichoi.
Crime: Costao
This gripping biographical crime thriller is based on the life of Costao Fernandes, a courageous customs officer from Goa. Portrayed by Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Costao is renowned for his relentless pursuit of justice in the face of corruption and danger. The narrative delves into his battle against gold smuggling syndicates and the personal sacrifices he made to uphold integrity. Language: Hindi. May 1. On Zee5.
Adventure: WondLa (Season 2)
This animated sci-fi series continues Eva’s journey on the futuristic planet Orbona as she searches for other humans and uncovers secrets about her past. Alongside Otto, Rovender and Muthr, she faces thrilling challenges, forms new alliances and confronts dangerous foes. The second season deepens the mystery, blending adventure and emotion in a visually stunning, otherworldly setting. April 25. On Apple TV+
Drama: Another Simple Favor
Sequel to A Simple Favor (2018), the film follows Emily and Stephanie as they return for a twisted adventure. When Emily marries a wealthy businessman in Capri, Italy, a murder occurs at the wedding, turning the idyllic setting into a web of secrets. Stephanie, once again drawn into Emily’s chaotic world, must uncover the truth behind the deadly event while navigating unexpected challenges. May 1. On Amazon Prime Video.
Thriller: Black, White & Gray – Love Kills
This docudrama follows journalist Daniel Gary as he investigates a series of murders tied to a mysterious young man from a disadvantaged background. As Daniel uncovers layers of corruption, patriarchy and societal divides, he is forced to question the nature of justice, innocence and guilt in a web of deception. Language: Hindi. May 2. On SonyLIV
Action: Havoc
Detective Walker (Tom Hardy) is thrust into a perilous mission after a drug deal spirals into chaos. Tasked with rescuing a politician’s estranged son, he delves into a city’s corrupt underbelly, confronting crime syndicates, crooked officials and his own troubled past. As he uncovers layers of conspiracy, survival becomes a relentless battle against overwhelming odds. April 25. On Netflix.