7 exciting OTT releases to watch between April 25 and May 1

Crime: Costao

This gripping biographical crime thriller is based on the life of Costao Fernandes, a courageous customs officer from Goa. Portrayed by Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Costao is renowned for his relentless pursuit of justice in the face of corruption and danger. The narrative delves into his battle against gold smuggling syndicates and the personal sacrifices he made to uphold integrity. Language: Hindi. May 1. On Zee5.