August OTT releases: Seven must-watch titles streaming this month

August OTT releases are here to supercharge your screen time with an exciting mix of genres and star power. Whether you're in the mood for sci-fi thrillers like Mickey 17, laugh-out-loud comedies like Platonic or intense dramas like Mayasabha, this month has something for every viewer. With top platforms rolling out big-budget content and fan-favourite sequels, these seven picks deserve a spot on your watchlist.
Action: Mickey 17
Robert Pattinson plays Mickey Barnes, a disposable clone sent to help colonise the frozen planet Niflheim. Every time he dies, he’s regenerated with his memories. Trouble begins when two versions — Mickey 17 and Mickey 18 — exist at once, leading to identity struggles, rebellion and Bong Joon Ho’s signature sci-fi satire. August 7. On JioHotstar.
Comedy: Marc Maron: Panicked
Marc Maron delivers a revealing stand-up special in Panicked, delivering a deeply personal and darkly funny stand-up set, exploring his fears, grief and complicated past. Through sharp wit and emotional honesty, Maron reflects on family, loss and the state of the world, offering a raw yet relatable take on navigating life’s chaos. August 2. On JioHotstar.
Comedy: Platonic (Season 2)
Sylvia and Will (Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen) navigate the chaos of middle age as their unconventional friendship faces new trials — weddings, career shifts and personal meltdowns. With fresh faces and absurd situations, the duo’s bond is tested like never before in this sharp, hilarious comedy. August 6. On Apple TV+
Drama: Chief of War
Jason Momoa stars as Ka’iana, a native Hawaiian chief who rebels against oppression to unite the islands before Western forces arrive. Set in the late 1700s, the series explores cultural identity, colonisation and Ka’iana’s battle to protect his homeland and people from internal strife and threat. August 1. On Apple TV+
Mystery: Wednesday (Season 2)
Jenna Ortega returns as Wednesday Addams in a darker, horror-driven sophomore season at Nevermore Academy. Now a reluctant local celebrity, she investigates a chilling vision of Enid’s death while mastering her psychic powers. With a mysterious new principal and Lady Gaga as an enigmatic teacher, chaos and secrets multiply. August 6. On Netflix.
Drama: Mayasabha
This political thriller set in 1990s Andhra Pradesh, follows two close friends, Krishnama Naidu and Rami Reddy, whose relationship crumbles as they battle for power. Once allies, they become bitter rivals, reshaping the political landscape. Inspired by true events, the series explores ambition, betrayal and shifting loyalties. Language: Telugu. August 7. On SonyLIV.