Will Netflix's Untamed get a Season 2? Here's what we know

Netflix’s new thriller series is making waves across the viewers for its gripping thrills. Set against the haunting backdrop of Yosemite National Park, the murder-mystery series has earned an impressive 80% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes and now, it’s official: Season 2 is on the way.

The story isn’t over just yet — Netflix’s mini-series Untamed is officially returning for a second season

The series stars Eric Bane as the lead investigator in Yosemite National Park following a murder case that slowly unravels the mysteries of the park. A recent update from a news publication confirms that a second season is officially in the works.

Actor Eric speaking about the same says, “I am absolutely thrilled that we get the chance to bring another season of UNTAMED to life. The response to Season 1 has been a testament to the incredible effort by our crew to deliver something truly unique”.

The actor added, “I can’t wait to take Kyle on his next journey. Massive thanks to Netflix, John Wells Productions, Warner Bros. Television and our fans”.

What to expect?

The upcoming season promises to captivate audiences even further, shifting the setting to a new national park, one that’s distinctly different from Yosemite. The series aims to explore a different national park with each season, using the unique geography as a backdrop for new mysteries. Elle Smith, one of the creators of the show says, “We’ve done Yosemite. What’s the next park that could feel different from that? Each national park has such a different cultural identity, geographical identity. Being able to explore those places through the case and through Turner’s journey is what's so fascinating.”

Audiences can expect a different twist in the show with a different follow up on cases and landscape. Mark L. Smith, the other creator adds, “We can make the case organic to a different kind of park, a different kind of landscape, [and] not have someone just fall off another mountain”.

Brief about the mini-series

The pilot season follows protagonist Turner, played by Eric, as he investigates the mysterious death of a woman who appears to have fallen from Yosemite’s towering El Capitan. But as Turner and his team dig deeper, it becomes clear this isn’t just a tragic accident. What begins as a case of nature taking its course quickly unravels into something far more sinister. Proving the fact that nature doesn’t follow the rules of men.

Yosemite National Park is an internationally recognized park in US California’s Sierra Nevada mountains. It is famous for its breathtaking scenery, canvassing giant sequoia trees, towering granite cliffs, and dramatic waterfalls that draw millions every year.